World - Health - Sports - Science & Technology - Travel - Entertainment - Food - Books - Music - Arts - Business & Money - Fashion & Style - Movies - Weather

Brexit Secretary Introduces Key Bill to Allow U.K. to Leave European Union

Date: Thu, 26 Jan 2017 12:58:02 +0000

The bill comes after a U.K. Supreme Court ruling that forced the government to put a bill before Parliament

How the Northern Leagueas Matteo Salvini Plans to Bring Italyas Far-Right to Power

Date: Thu, 26 Jan 2017 12:52:36 +0000

The head of the Northern League party wants to steal the populist crown from Five Star Movement's Beppe Grillo

Theresa May to Say the U.S.-U.K. Relationship aMade the Modern World.a

Date: Thu, 26 Jan 2017 12:23:43 +0000

The British P.M. is set to be the first global leader to meet President Trump

Trumpas Wall Is Being Met With Skepticism and Unease on the U.S.-Mexico Border

Date: Thu, 26 Jan 2017 08:49:45 +0000

Many see it as a symbolic and worrisome gesture of a new chapter in U.S-Mexico relations

Hong Kongas Former Governor Slams U.K. for aKowtowinga to China Over Eroding Rights

Date: Thu, 26 Jan 2017 08:23:26 +0000

Chris Patten believes London has not been true to its commitments to the city in the face of Chinese encroachment

A High-Ranking North Korean Defector Says the Kim Regimeas Days Are aNumbereda

Date: Thu, 26 Jan 2017 06:17:22 +0000

Thae Yong Ho said the spread of outside information in North Korea is leading to dissent

Franceas Presidential Front-Runner Has Been Accused of Giving His Wife a Fake Job on the Public Payroll

Date: Thu, 26 Jan 2017 02:43:22 +0000

Conservative candidate Francois Fillon strongly denies claims that his wife earned public money without actually working

Kellyanne Conway performs stand-up comedy in a 1998 video

Date: Thu, 26 Jan 2017 13:22:11 +0000

A recently uncovered C-SPAN video shows Donald Trump's right-hand woman, Kellyanne Conway, doing stand-up in a 12-minute set for 'D.C.'s Funniest Celebrity Charity Event' in 1998.

Shia LaBeouf is ARRESTED live on camera

Date: Thu, 26 Jan 2017 13:21:34 +0000

The Hollywood actor was arrested by NYPD officers outside a museum in Queens during his 'He will not divide us' live stream, which he has been running since President Trump's inauguration.

Ghost hunters capture footage of piano playing on its own

Date: Thu, 26 Jan 2017 13:17:57 +0000

Lee Roberts had set up a camera on the piano (pictured) at the grade-II listed building The Village in Mansfield, Nottinghamshire, after hearing it being played when no one was near it.

Massive fissure opens up in the Arizona desert

Date: Thu, 26 Jan 2017 13:13:54 +0000

Drone footage uploaded to YouTube by the Arizona Geological Survey (AZGS) shows the massive fissure splitting the desert's surfaceA in the Tator Hills area of southern Pinal County.

The five things you should do at the end of EVERY day

Date: Thu, 26 Jan 2017 13:13:45 +0000

From keeping a journal to using Facetime, experts Janet Jones andA Nick Goldberg reveal the quick and easy regime to follow each night.

Pentagon accused of undermining Trump with refugee tweet

Date: Thu, 26 Jan 2017 13:08:22 +0000

Hours after it was revealed that President Donald Trump was going to sign a temporary ban on most refugees, the Department of Defense highlighted the story of Marine Cpl Ali J Mohammed.

Roller coaster photos capture priceless expressions

Date: Thu, 26 Jan 2017 13:02:05 +0000

The image of a man's priceless expressions as he rides a roller-coaster at Disney's California AdventureA park has swept the internet today, and here MailOnline Travel rounds up the best of the rest.

The foods that NEVER go off revealed

Date: Thu, 26 Jan 2017 12:58:43 +0000

Honey may crystallise but it is still safe to eat and you can soften using hot water, it's said. Coffee granules are also safe to drink after any expiry date on the jar - but taste may be slightly affected.

Teacher is accused of KISSING his first-grade students

Date: Thu, 26 Jan 2017 12:55:38 +0000

Pete Garcia Hernandez, 49,A was arrested on Wednesday after he was accused of inappropriate contact with three students at Looscan Elemntary School in Houston.

Most outrageous international borders around the world

Date: Thu, 26 Jan 2017 12:51:57 +0000

Borders between various countries can be separated by lakes, gorges on a river, and crossings on a mountain. Here MailOnline explores some of the most striking borders across the globe.

The Ethiopian tribeswomen who wear colourful accessories

Date: Thu, 26 Jan 2017 12:50:02 +0000

The amazing images of the women were snapped by Lebanese photographer Omar Reda, who travelled to the Omo Valley to meet with the Hamar, Dassanech and Mursi tribes.

Excited mother screams and shouts 'Oh my God' 24 TIMES

Date: Thu, 26 Jan 2017 12:47:23 +0000

The mother, who is wearing a pink hooded jumper, is told to open a gift which was later placed on a table in her kitchen in Wilmington, North Carolina.

British astronaut Tim Peake will be returning to space

Date: Thu, 26 Jan 2017 12:45:45 +0000

The announcement was made during the unveiling of the Soyuz TMA-19M spacecraft that took Major Peake into space, which is now on display at the Science Museum in London.

Russian roulette with TASERS is latest hipster trend

Date: Thu, 26 Jan 2017 12:44:33 +0000

Footage shows two women holding taser guns up to each other's head in a bar inA San Francisco, before pulling the trigger. There is one in six chance of getting an electric shock.

Italy avalanche survivors describe horrific 58-hour ordeal

Date: Thu, 26 Jan 2017 12:44:02 +0000

Giorgia Galassi, 22, and her boyfriend Vincenzo Forti, 25, have described the horrific ordeal of being trapped in the luxury Hotel Rigopiano, in central Italy, after it was hit by a wall of snow and rubble.

Mother-of-three, 37, is left too embarrassed to smile

Date: Thu, 26 Jan 2017 12:32:11 +0000

Jamie Henley, 37, from Forney, Texas, was born with a port wine stain that covers half her face, neck, chest and back. It has eroded her gums and caused chronic abscesses - which can be fatal.

Man escaped from prison, lived under fake identity

Date: Thu, 26 Jan 2017 12:29:10 +0000

Stephen Michael York, who escaped from a North Carolina prison and started living as Joel Dean Hanes around 1975, was taken into custody on Wednesday for fraud and identity theft charges.

American Airlines ditches seat-back screens

Date: Thu, 26 Jan 2017 12:29:00 +0000

Recognising that almost 90 per cent of its passengers bring their own devices, American Airlines will not include monitors on board its new fleet of Boeing 737 Max aircraft.

Can YOU spot the missing number immediately?

Date: Thu, 26 Jan 2017 12:25:12 +0000

In a new puzzle devised by Playbuzz , users are asked to spot what number is missing from a sequence of numbers going from one to 49.

Photos prove that the elderly and social media do not mixA

Date: Thu, 26 Jan 2017 12:14:55 +0000

A collection of endearing but occasionally cringeworthy screen grabs see the shenanigans that the elderly get up to when let loose on social media.

Trump Tower residents say Secret Service delays deliveres

Date: Thu, 26 Jan 2017 12:09:06 +0000

Secret Service security at the New York's Trump Tower has been increased since Donald Trump was elected president in November, causing a mix of reactions from residents.

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie documentary 'set to tell all'

Date: Thu, 26 Jan 2017 12:01:35 +0000

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie's relationship is to be the subject of a new documentary by filmmaker Ian Halperin.

Kim Jong-un 'will launch nuke at US if he is threatened'

Date: Thu, 26 Jan 2017 11:52:18 +0000

Thae Yong-ho, the former deputy ambassador in London, and North Korea's most senior defector said the dictator would be prepared to 'press the button' depite the inevitable consequences.

Brazilian girl with rare 5lb tumour growing from her face

Date: Thu, 26 Jan 2017 11:49:42 +0000

Melyssa Delgado Braga, from Sao Paulo, Brazil, had what is believed to be one of the largest myxoma's ever recorded. It had displaced her tongue to the point that she was unable to eat and swallow.

Democrats try to take nukes away from Trump

Date: Thu, 26 Jan 2017 11:48:08 +0000

The new law, introduced by Senator Edward Markey, D-Mass., and Rep. Ted Lieu, D-Calif,A would prevent Trump from launching weapons without a congressional declaration of war.

The bizarre married life of Nice Killer Lahouaiej Bouhlel

Date: Thu, 26 Jan 2017 11:47:14 +0000

Mohamed Lahouaiej Bouhlel used a 19-tonne lorry to slaughter 86 people celebrating Bastille Day on the Nice waterfront on July 14 last year before being shot dead by police.

Dr. Thomy Kouremada-Zioga reveals damaging hair habits

Date: Thu, 26 Jan 2017 11:45:05 +0000

Dr. Thomy Kouremada-Zioga reveals the 'healthy' lifestyle changes that could be damaging your hair, including working up a sweat at the gym and missing out on vital nutrients by going vegan.

Dog who stood by his owner's coffin guards his gravestone

Date: Thu, 26 Jan 2017 11:36:36 +0000

Cesur stood underneath owner Mehmet Ilhan's coffin at his funeral after he died at the age of 79 in Turkey's Bursa Province. Since then, the pet has spent hours every day guarding Mr Ilhan's grave.

Facebook introduces Stories feature

Date: Thu, 26 Jan 2017 11:17:31 +0000

The Facebook Stories feature is first being trialled in Ireland, but is expected to be rolled out in more countries in the coming months.

Motorist drives his wrecked truck on a Chinese motorway

Date: Thu, 26 Jan 2017 11:09:15 +0000

Bizarre images show a wrecked truck being driven along a Chinese highway on January 25. The vehicle had been involved in a traffic accident and the owner was eager to deliver the goods.

Massive pile-up occurred on a Chinese motorway due to snow

Date: Thu, 26 Jan 2017 11:00:45 +0000

Over 40 vehicles were reportedly involved in the accident in ChinaA today. Video footage shows cars and trucks sliding into a queue of traffic like curling stones on Hayi Motorway in Harbin.

US Navy ships to be fitted with SUPER LASERS

Date: Thu, 26 Jan 2017 10:58:22 +0000

Speaking at the Surface Naval Association national symposium in northern Virginia, Rear Admiral Ronald Boxall said that testing of a 150-kW laser weapon could happen soon.

Beauty born without left arm uses bionic limb for costumes

Date: Thu, 26 Jan 2017 10:55:17 +0000

A stunning amputee who does not have a left forearm has received a bionic hand - and even uses it for cosplay. Caitlin Michelle, 25, from New Jersey, was born with the congenital amputation.

Trumpas planned hotel in Bali 'risks angering Gods'

Date: Thu, 26 Jan 2017 10:38:31 +0000

Trump Hotels plans to start work on the resort on the Indonesia island of Bali next year and it will be built on a clifftop overlooking the famous 16th century Hindu temple, Tanah Lot, pictured.

Are these these the best come backs to chat up lines ever?

Date: Thu, 26 Jan 2017 10:37:32 +0000

BoredPanda have compiled a collection of some of the best comebacks to chat up lines found online.

Bosnian woman will lick people's eyeballs clean

Date: Thu, 26 Jan 2017 10:36:02 +0000

Hava Celebic, also known as Nana Hava, aged 80, lives in rural Bosnia and Herzegovina and claims to be the only person in the world who can heal people's eyes with their tongue.

Trump says 'Chicago is a war zone' worse than Afghanistan

Date: Thu, 26 Jan 2017 10:35:10 +0000

President Trump was asked about comments he made on Twitter on Tuesday in which he threatened to 'send in the feds' if 'Chicago doesn't fix the horrible carnage going on [there].'

Bangladeshi man accused of having married 28 times

Date: Thu, 26 Jan 2017 10:34:49 +0000

Yasin Byapari, 45, was arrested at Taltali in Barguna district and a court sent him to jail in connection with a dowry case filed by his 25th wife, Shiuli Akhter Tania.

Australian Open 2017 final: Venus to face Serena Williams

Date: Thu, 26 Jan 2017 10:32:49 +0000

Serena and Venus Williams will clash in a grand slam title decider for the first time since 2009 after scoring Australian Open semi-final wins.

Rich kid flushes a pile of $20 bills down the toilet

Date: Thu, 26 Jan 2017 10:21:40 +0000

The video, filmed in the US, shows the teenager holding the wad of cash next to his face. He then counts out at least $320 worth of notes while dropping them in the toilet.

Penguin attacks photographer and tries to eat her cameraA

Date: Thu, 26 Jan 2017 10:14:38 +0000

The rockhopper penguin approached Lauren Farmer, 34, from San Juan Islands, Washington, and quickly revealed its sharp tooth-like barbs on West Point Island in the Falklands Islands.

Rhode Island mom who fled with her kids won't be charged

Date: Thu, 26 Jan 2017 10:10:59 +0000

Elaine Yates, now 69, took her daughters Kimberly, then four years old, and 10-month-old Kelly from their Warwick, Rhode Island home on August 26, 1985.

'Vampire' horse farm where blood is used for pig hormone

Date: Thu, 26 Jan 2017 10:08:25 +0000

WARNING GRAPHIC CONTENT: Mare are drained of their blood on South American farms (pictured), before the blood is injected into pigs slaughtered for meat products sold in the UK.

Trump drags golfer 'Bernhard Langer into voter fraud row'

Date: Thu, 26 Jan 2017 09:59:49 +0000

President Donald Trump told congressional leaders that Bernhard Langer told him he'd seen people from 'Latin American' countries voting who looked like they shouldn't have been able to.

Washington student silences anti-Trump protest in library

Date: Thu, 26 Jan 2017 09:55:50 +0000

A student silenced a rowdy band of anti-Trump protesters who were chanting slogans in a library when he sternly reminded them where they were with 'This is library!'

Trump is set to INDEFINITELY block Syrian refugees

Date: Thu, 26 Jan 2017 09:52:52 +0000

A draft executive order on Wednesday shed more light on the president's expected decisions regarding immigration. Trump is also expected to impose a four-month ban on all refugees.

How your BRAINWAVES reveal where you like to holidayA

Date: Thu, 26 Jan 2017 09:49:44 +0000

UK travel firm Explore has developed software that analyses emotions to reveal ideal holiday destinations. It uses electroencephalography, or EEG, to track emotions against visual stimuli.

Ski from grand old resorts or seek bears in Transylvania

Date: Thu, 26 Jan 2017 09:44:51 +0000

Alexander Fiske-Harrison packs his skis, walking and riding boots for a journey through the Romanian wilderness. It's an atmospheric adventure of faded gothic grandeur and vast virgin forests.

Melania Trump hiring a team to fight social media attacks

Date: Thu, 26 Jan 2017 09:42:27 +0000

White House insiders said that Melania Trump is close to finalizing a team to manage the social media attacks against her and her ten-year-old son Barron.

Breadcrumming is the new dating tactic sweeping online

Date: Thu, 26 Jan 2017 09:41:42 +0000

Online daters should be wary of being 'breadcrumbed' a process where a potential partner sends them a trail of flirtatious messages with no intention of starting a relationship.

Monkey adopts a stray dog after finding it abandoned

Date: Thu, 26 Jan 2017 09:40:32 +0000

A macaque monkey attentively held a stray black and tan puppy in its arms after discovering it was abandoned in the neighbourhood of Kareli in Allahbad, India.

Can you guess the calories are in McDonaldas meals?

Date: Thu, 26 Jan 2017 09:11:56 +0000

McDonald's has put together meals that contain under 400 and under 600 kcals - but can you tell which meal has the least and which has the most?

9 natural ways to get your teeth sparkling white

Date: Thu, 26 Jan 2017 09:10:39 +0000

Marylebone-based dentist DrA Richard MarquesA has shared his top tips for keeping teeth pearly white the natural way - without causing damage to your teeth (or your wallet).

The haunting images of an abandoned Italian villaA

Date: Thu, 26 Jan 2017 09:02:32 +0000

These haunting images, by 37-year-old Dutch photographer Maikel Brands, reveal how the villaas glamorous days are long over, because the building, in the Marche region, lies abandoned.

Trump admits getting nuclear codes is very scary'

Date: Thu, 26 Jan 2017 09:00:05 +0000

Speaking with ABC's David Muir , he went from gently praising the 'beautiful' letter left for him in the Oval Office by Barack Obama to brazenly describing Chicago as a war zone.

In Idaho, unplug on a raft trip along the Salmon River

Date: Thu, 26 Jan 2017 06:00:00 PST

Disconnect from your everyday life on a raft trip on the Middle Fork of the Salmon River, one of the nation's best-known whitewater rivers.A Boasting more than 100 rapids in 100 miles, the Middle Fork runs through theA Frank Church-River of No Return Wilderness area, known for its rugged mountains,...

Final toll for Italy avalanche stands at 29 as recovery ends

Date: Thu, 26 Jan 2017 04:45:00 PST

The final death toll from Italy's devastating avalanche stands at 29 after the remaining bodies were pulled out of the rubble of a hotel crushed by tons of snow, firefighters said Thursday. Firefighters issued the update after a week of search efforts at the isolated Hotel Rigopiano in centralA Italy....

Thousands in New York protest possible new limits on immigration

Date: Thu, 26 Jan 2017 04:08:00 PST

In first post-inaugural TV interview, Trump defends comments about voter fraud, torture Jan. 26, 2017, 4:08 a.m. This is our look at President Trump's administration and the rest of Washington: What we learned from Trump's interview with ABC Mexican president says his country won't pay for border...

In first post-inaugural TV interview, Trump defends comments about voter fraud, torture

Date: Thu, 26 Jan 2017 04:08:00 PST

In first post-inaugural TV interview, Trump defends comments about voter fraud, torture Jan. 26, 2017, 4:08 a.m. This is our look at President Trump's administration and the rest of Washington: What we learned from Trump's interview with ABC Mexican president says his country won't pay for border...

Legally speaking, can you be defamed by a blowhard? Trump wants to know

Date: Thu, 26 Jan 2017 04:00:00 PST

Around the proverbial water cooler, 1st Amendment lawyers enjoy a classic thought exercise:A Can a plaintiff be libel-proof? Put another way, can your reputation be so terrible that as a matter of law, you canat be defamed? The past year has popularized the flip side of that question: Can someone...

Natalie Portman's four steps a some simple, some not -- to becoming Jackie Kennedy

Date: Thu, 26 Jan 2017 04:00:00 PST

Filmmaker Darren Aronofsky first asked Natalie Portman if shead be interested in playing Jackie Kennedy in 2012. Portman liked Noah Oppenheimas screenplay, but told Aronofsky her decision would depend on finding the right director. (Aronofsky, who directed Portman to an Oscar with aBlack Swan,a...

Obamacare repeal would hit California's Central Valley hard

Date: Thu, 26 Jan 2017 04:00:00 PST

Last week, I went looking for the real Obamacare. Not the one thatas been vilified by President Trump and House Speaker Paul D. Ryan, but the Obamacare thatas otherwise known as the Affordable Care Act, the one providing health coverage to more than 5 million people in California. I found it in...

E-bikes may be the greenest form of transportation in human history. Why aren't cities taking advantage?

Date: Thu, 26 Jan 2017 04:00:00 PST

The bane of my bike commute in Calgary, Alberta, is the river valley hill. Itas not particularly steep, but at about a mile long, I rarely ascend without arriving drenched with sweat. Recently, however, I made it to the top with barely a glisten on my forehead, thanks to a bicycle that was unlike...

Speaker Paul D. Ryan on Trump's border wall: 'We will pay for it,' but he expects Mexico to eventually reimburse

Date: Thu, 26 Jan 2017 03:44:00 PST

In first post-inaugural TV interview, Trump defends comments about voter fraud, torture Jan. 26, 2017, 4:08 a.m. This is our look at President Trump's administration and the rest of Washington: What we learned from Trump's interview with ABC Mexican president says his country won't pay for border...

Fatal crash closes northbound 5 Freeway in Arleta

Date: Thu, 26 Jan 2017 03:20:00 PST

A multi-vehicle crash apparently caused by a wrong-way driver left one man dead and closed all lanes of the northbound 5 Freeway in Arleta early Thursday, the California Highway Patrol reported. A male age 25 to 30 was dead at the scene of the 1:53 a.m.A crash, said CHP Officer Alex Rubio.A It was...

It's possible to 'vaccinate' Americans against fake news, experiment shows

Date: Thu, 26 Jan 2017 03:00:00 PST

An overwhelming 97%A of scientists agree that climate change is real and that human activity is responsible. But only 27% of U.S. adults realize there is such widespread agreement,A according to a recent Pew Research Center report. The scientific consensus on climate change gets diluted as the public...

Latino ad agency OrcA navigates 'a rejection of multiculturalism'

Date: Thu, 26 Jan 2017 03:00:00 PST

When the U.S. government wanted to encourage millions of undocumented immigrants to step out of the shadows and become citizens, it turned to a start-up advertising firm in Los Angeles to create the campaign.A The year was 1986. Since then, the family-owned OrcA AgencyA has ridden theA wave of huge...

Trump issues immigration orders, but California cities and police aren't onboard

Date: Thu, 26 Jan 2017 03:00:00 PST

President Trumpas plan to enlist local police and sheriffas departments in immigration enforcement has set the stage for a pitched battle with California officials who have long prioritized building ties with immigrant communities. Trumpas plan, which was issued WednesdayA as part of a pair of executive...

Trump's immigration orders will boost deportations; what the wall amounts to is less certain

Date: Thu, 26 Jan 2017 03:00:00 PST

During his presidential campaign, no singleA promise electrified Donald Trumpas supporters more than the pledgeA to build a abig, beautiful walla all along the border with Mexico.A Wednesday,A President Trump turned that promise into an executive order, one of two he signed. His directive leaves many...

Trump versus California: The feud turns from rhetorical to real

Date: Thu, 26 Jan 2017 03:00:00 PST

Between his executive orders on immigration and theA investigation he wantsA into voter fraud, PresidentA Trump had a clear target on Wednesday: California. The stateA was one of two singled out as a focusA of the voteA fraud investigation stemming from Trumpas belief that he lost the popular vote due...

How do you say 'lowlife' in another language? Trump's tweets lose much in translation

Date: Thu, 26 Jan 2017 03:00:00 PST

His syntax is often broken, the meaning of his comments is sometimes unclear, and he is prone to rambling, repetition and exaggeration. President Trumpas language is an annoyance to some, a balm to others. But for one group, itas something else aA a professional hazard. If native English speakers...

Five surprising Oscar nominations and how they happened

Date: Thu, 26 Jan 2017 03:00:00 PST

We saw aLa La Landa coming. aMoonlighta too, not to mention aHidden Figures.a All three made big splashes at the Toronto International Film Festival, showing they had what it took to go deep into the awards season. But there were some Oscar nominees who, for various reasons, took a bit longer to...

Before Asian Americans could be 'woke,' they had to shed the label 'Oriental'

Date: Thu, 26 Jan 2017 03:00:00 PST

Frances Huynh, 27, grew up in El Monte among a community of Chinese, Vietnamese and Mexican immigrants where being Asian American was something she knew rather than asserted. But in college, she began to read about Asian American historyA and met other activists. After graduating, sheA volunteered...

El Monte mayor struggles to eliminate bonus pensions

Date: Thu, 26 Jan 2017 03:00:00 PST

The mayor of El Monte, a cash-strapped San GabrielA Valley cityA with many retired employees drawing two pensions,A says thereas ano rational justificationa for the extraordinary, taxpayer-funded generosity. But at the same time, Mayor Andre Quintero says thereas nothing city officials can do about...

The Doomsday Clock is about to be updated for the first time since Trump started talking about nuclear weapons

Date: Thu, 26 Jan 2017 03:00:00 PST

President Trumpas comments about the U.S. nuclear weapons arsenal have for months rattled arms-control advocates about how his administration might change half a century of policy and posture. On Thursday, the Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists will weigh in with its annual assessment, theA iconic...

Taking on Trump in his State of the State speech, Gov. Brown reminded us that he loves the limelight

Date: Thu, 26 Jan 2017 00:05:00 PST

Gov. Jerry Brown will be 82 in 2020 when President Trump is up for reelection. Is that too old to challenge him? Not necessarily. But is it too old for voters? Just a bit. This came to mind Tuesday as I watched Brown deliver his annual State of the State address to a joint session of the Legislature....

Indie Focus: The movies (and the snow) keep on keepin' on at Sundance

Date: Thu, 26 Jan 2017 00:05:00 PST

Hello! Iam Mark Olsen, and welcome to another special mid-week Sundance edition of your regular field guide to a world of Only Good Movies. Sundance this year has felt particularly eventful, overlapping with the inauguration, worldwide womenas protest and the Oscar nominations. (Our critics Kenneth...

A guide to decoding the tea leaves and trial balloons of the California governor's race

Date: Thu, 26 Jan 2017 00:05:00 PST

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti has neverA said, publicly anyway,A that heas pondering a run forA governor of California. But he hasnat totally doused speculation about it either. San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer last spring categorically rejected the idea of a gubernatorial bid. But that was two seasons...

