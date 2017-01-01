World - Health - Sports - Science & Technology - Travel - Entertainment - Food - Books - Music - Arts - Business & Money - Fashion & Style - Movies - Weather

Turkeyas President Erdogan Condemns Nightclub Attack
Date: Sun, 01 Jan 2017 10:02:55 +0000
Turkish authorities said the attacker, who has not been identified, was still at large

Eyewitness Describes Seeing Istanbul Nightclub Attacker Open Fire
Date: Sun, 01 Jan 2017 09:05:04 +0000
"There were gun sounds and after two minutes, the sound of an explosion"

A Look at the Major Attacks In Turkey Over the Past Year
Date: Sun, 01 Jan 2017 04:50:35 +0000
An assailant opened fire at a nightclub in Istanbul during New Year's celebrations, killing at least 39 people

At Least 39 Dead In Attack on Istanbul Nightclub
Date: Sun, 01 Jan 2017 01:06:21 +0000
The Turkish city's governor has described it as a terror attack

Istanbul nightclub attack: 39 killed as gunman opens fire on New Year's Eve crowd
Date: Sun, 01 Jan 2017 10:18:02 +0000
Thirty nine people were shot dead after a gunman dressed as Santa Claus stormed the Reina nightclub in Istanbul's OrtakAPy district and opened fire on terrified revellers.

Mariah Carey botches New Year's Eve performance in Times Square
Date: Sun, 01 Jan 2017 09:55:17 +0000
Mariah Carey lashed out during her botched New Year's Eve performance, after the wrong lip-sync track played when she took the stage in Times Square, Manhattan.

Ronda Rousey urged to retire by her own mother after crushing defeat by Amanda Nunes
Date: Sun, 01 Jan 2017 09:28:30 +0000
Ronda Rousey is deciding whether to continue fighting or to walk away from the sport after her brutal defeat against Amanda Nunes in Las Vegas at UFC 207 on Friday night.

'Drunk Don Lemon' steals the New Year's Eve show once again as he gets his ear pierced live on air
Date: Sun, 01 Jan 2017 09:19:53 +0000
For 364 days of the year he is the serious journalist host of CNN Tonight. But On New Year's Eve, Don Lemon likes to let his (proverbial) hair down, and Saturday night was no exception.

She went out with a roar: Oldest lioness in the US, 25-year-old Zenda is euthanized at Philadelphia Zoo after 'acute decline'
Date: Sun, 01 Jan 2017 09:10:26 +0000
Zenda, at 25 years old the oldest lioness in the US, was euthanized Friday at the Philadelphia Zoo when her health took an 'acute decline' said the zoo. She lived five years longer than the average.

'ISIS claims responsibility for Mariah Carey's performance': Social media mercilessly trashes diva for her epic New Year's Eve meltdown on Times Square stage
Date: Sun, 01 Jan 2017 09:08:22 +0000
The diva stormed off the stage in New York's Times Square during the New Year's Eve telecast on ABC after the wrong lip-synced track played during her performance.

Texas mom who died after fall from Colorado ski lift 'didn't have safety bar up'
Date: Sun, 01 Jan 2017 09:07:34 +0000
Kelly Huber, of San Antonio, was riding the chairlift at the Ski Granby Ranch, in Colorado, with her girls - aged nine and 12 - on Thursday when all three fell.

The Rich Kids of Instagram are seeing out 2016 in style
Date: Sun, 01 Jan 2017 08:58:31 +0000
From drinking at a APS20,000-a-table club in New York to sailing down the French coast with 32 beautiful women, the Rich Kids of Instagram tell MailOnline how they are spending New Year's Eve.

The quirky tips that will ensure you have the ultimate New Year's Eve Party
Date: Sun, 01 Jan 2017 08:56:59 +0000
From starting dinner much later than you'd think to curating the perfect playlist, Hamish Shephard, who grew up in a celebrity and society hotspot, shares his tips.

Beauty blogger shows how to make a DIY Nutella face mask to treat your spots
Date: Sun, 01 Jan 2017 08:51:28 +0000
A beauty blogger has created a DIY Nutella face mask that she says will get rid of blackheads as well as rejuvenating and hydrating the skin. She posted a video of the mask in action online.

WhatsApp will stop running on millions of older phones at the end from tomorrow
Date: Sun, 01 Jan 2017 08:25:21 +0000
Changes in technology will see the hugely popular app stop working on certain mobiles, meaning that some users will be forced to upgrade their handsets if they want to continue using the service.

Star Wars' Kenny Baker who played R2-D2 does not bequeath estate to 'illegitimate son'
Date: Sun, 01 Jan 2017 08:17:01 +0000
Star Wars actor Kenny Baker, who played robot R2-D2, left nothing in his will to the man claiming to be his secret love child. The 3ft 8in-tall star, pictured below, died aged 81 last August.

Thought 2016 was turbulent? Trust me, the revolution is just beginning: The true cost of Brexit, a backlash in France and a new cold war - 2017 is set to be far bumpier, writes ROBERT PESTONA
Date: Sun, 01 Jan 2017 08:15:35 +0000
Fog will hang over the new political and economic landscape for a while yet. But we should be in no doubt that there has been an earthquake and we are living through changes to our lives.

He's the man who told us that Trump would triumph in the Presidential election
Date: Sun, 01 Jan 2017 08:01:26 +0000
2016 was the year the pundits called it wrong in almost every regard. So what on earth could 2017 have in store? Who better to turn to than our own Piers Morgan for a wry look into his crystal balla|

William Christopher of TV show M*A*S*H, dies of cancer at age 84
Date: Sun, 01 Jan 2017 06:47:52 +0000
William Christopher, who is best known for playing Father Mulcahy on the 70s hit show M*A*S*H, died at his Pasadena, California, home from non-lung small cell carcinoma. He was 84 years old.

Australia sees in the New Year with its legendary firework display over Sydney
Date: Sun, 01 Jan 2017 06:39:50 +0000
Australia and Britain have rung in the New Year with fireworks in a tribute to the late singer Prince while Japan and even North Korea saw millions watch their displays to welcome 2017.

Donald Trump accused of treason for praising Vladimir Putin
Date: Sun, 01 Jan 2017 06:34:00 +0000
Donald Trump has been accused of committing treason by those concerned with his seeming closeness to Russian president Vladimir Putin.

Donald Trump promises to reveal new information about Russian hacking
Date: Sun, 01 Jan 2017 05:33:21 +0000
Donald Trump has promised to reveal new information after Russia's alleged hacking during the election on Tuesday or Wednesday next week, speaking to reporters at the Mar-a-Lago in Florida.

Outrage as Waffle House employee is fired after shooting her gun in the air to scare away three robbers who threatened to kill everyone in the restaurant if they didn't get $200A
Date: Sun, 01 Jan 2017 04:30:20 +0000
Heather Burkinshaw-Stanley was let go just two days after she fired her gun while chasing three men who robbed the Waffle House restaurant in Newnan, Georgia on Thursday.

Someone made wine glasses from cheese and the Internet is asking why
Date: Sun, 01 Jan 2017 04:16:44 +0000
Popsugar Food have created wine shot glasses made from cheese in a video sure to instill fear and horror into all who watch it. The video, shared on Facebook, has also left the Internet divided.

Real Housewives of New York star Luann de Lesseps marries Tom D'Agostino in Palm Beach
Date: Sun, 01 Jan 2017 04:16:30 +0000
Luann de Lesseps is a married woman once again, with the Real Housewives of New York star and her beau Tom D'Agostino officially becoming husband and wife on Saturday evening.

Adorable dachshund shows off his efficient banana eating technique
Date: Sun, 01 Jan 2017 04:08:21 +0000
A golden long-haired dachshund held a peeled banana between his paws and noisily munched away at it until his owner finally took it away.

Alabama man goes crazy when he finds his wife in bed with another man
Date: Sun, 01 Jan 2017 02:38:34 +0000
In a video clip that went viral on the Internet, the man is seen climbing on top of his wife's friend as he is in bed wearing a T-shirt and a pair of underwear.

British woman wins control of yogi Bikram's empire and 43 luxury cars after sex case
Date: Sun, 01 Jan 2017 02:13:39 +0000
Bikram Choudhury has been stripped of his worldwide empire by a Los Angeles court a the latest twist in a APS6.4 million sex harassment case brought by Oxford-educated lawyer Minakshi Jafa-Bodden.

NHS surgeon David Nott recounts harrowing story from a Syrian field hospital
Date: Sun, 01 Jan 2017 02:02:48 +0000
I spent the week before Christmas in a field hospital in Syria operating on tiny souls see-sawing between life and death, their bodies held together with metal pins, writes the disaster zone doctor.

The average person can't cope with more than four conversations at once
Date: Sun, 01 Jan 2017 02:01:11 +0000
Scientists have discovered why a dinner party can be as stressful for the guests as it is for the hosts. New research has revealed that the average person cannot cope with more than four conversations at once.

Ronda Rousey's mom writes heartfelt message defending her UFC fighter daughter
Date: Sun, 01 Jan 2017 01:42:03 +0000
Rondo Rousey's mother has leapt to her daughter's defense after she was mercilessly taunted by Amanda Nunes - who beat the former UFC poster girl in less than a minute in Las Vegas.

Comedian TJ Miller accused of inhaling laughing gas before allegedly hitting private driver
Date: Sun, 01 Jan 2017 01:32:58 +0000
T.J. Miller was arrested after he reportedly slapped private driver Wilson Deon Thomas III, who claims Miller inhaled canisters of Whip-Its and called his assistant for more before the alleged attack.

South Korean singer sues Tesla after he says Model X SUV sped up on its own and crashed through his garageA
Date: Sun, 01 Jan 2017 01:31:15 +0000
A South Korean celebrity, Ji Chang Son, 46, is suing Tesla in California because he says his Model X suddenly sped up and crashed through his garage.

Mother of two DIES of 'heart problems' on Facebook Live as stunned friends and her one-year-old son watch
Date: Sun, 01 Jan 2017 00:46:58 +0000
A 26-year old mother, Keiana Herndon, of Camden, Arkansas was on Facebook Live when she began to feel sick and died live on social media as her horrified friends and one-year-old son looked on.

Adorable moment Florida's beloved pair of bald eagles welcome their first eaglet
Date: Sun, 01 Jan 2017 00:36:42 +0000
An incredibly adorable bald eaglet has finally broken out of its shell in its Florida nest. Eagle parents, Harriet and M15, welcomed their newborn as they wait patiently for their second egg to hatch.

French skater Surya Bonaly living in MINNESOTA 18 years after Winter Olympics back flip
Date: Sun, 01 Jan 2017 00:35:56 +0000
Figure skater Surya Bonaly closed out her competitive career 18 years ago by pulling off a perfect back flip at the 1998 Nagano Olympics, a feat that left millions of viewers in awe

Governor Cuomo commutes life sentence of Judith Clark
Date: Sun, 01 Jan 2017 00:24:16 +0000
Gov Andrew Cuomo commuted the sentence of Judith Clark, 67, a former radical who drove a getaway car during deadly $1.6million Brink's car robbery that led to the deaths of three people.

Ex-boyfriend of mother of three is named suspect in her murder one year to the day of her disappearance
Date: Sun, 01 Jan 2017 00:17:13 +0000
Faustino Valdez, 35, was on Thursday named a suspect in the murder of his ex-girlfriend and mother of his two children, Marisol Espinoza, 34, who disappeared exactly one year ago.


