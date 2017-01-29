World - Health - Sports - Science & Technology - Travel - Entertainment - Food - Books - Music - Arts - Business & Money - Fashion & Style - Movies - Weather

How fear of bad news puts us off going to the doctor

The problem is thought to be worst in single middle-aged men as married men are considered less at risk as their wives are more likely to encourage them to get checked out.

Duterte asks US not to store weapons in Philippine camps

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte asked the United States on Sunday not to store weapons in local camps under a defense pact.

Your next adventure is luxury lounging

The Anassa resort overlooks a beach. Itas the sort of blissful environment designed with doing nothing in mind a except testing out the eight restaurants and bars.

New York to pay out $6.9m to man shot by police officer

New York City on Friday agreed to pay $6.9 million to Joseph Felice, who was shot six times by off-duty police officer Brendan Cronin, who consumed 10 drinks before getting in his car to drive home.

Trump praises heroic soldier killed in Yemen al-Qaeda raid

The president said the as-yet-unnamed soldier's death 'will assist the U.S. in preventing terrorism against its citizens and people around the world.' Officials said 14 al-Qaeda fighters died in the raid.

Mary Tyler Moore is laid to rest in Connecticut funeral

Television icon Mary Tyler Moore was laid to rest in Connecticut on Sunday in a quiet farewell attended by her close family and friends.

Mother of baby with cleft palate given check by stranger

Sara Heller, 26, of Omaha, Nebraska, is mom to three-month-old Brody, who was born with a bilateral cleft lip and palate.

Miss Columbia hugs Steve Harvey after last year's gaffe

Ariadna Gutierrez,A Miss Colombia 2015, was left in floods of tears after Harvey crowned her as Miss Universe - only to crown another contestantA Miss Philippines Pia Alonzo Wurtzbach, moments later.

Sean Spicer retweets satirical Onion video article

The video states that Spicer's role in the Trump administration 'will be to provide the American public with robust and clearly articulated misinformation.'

Arrest made after fatal Seattle hit and run

Authorities in a Seattle suburb said Saturday deputies shot and wounded a man they suspect in a car prowling incident this week that killed the 22-year-old son of a Seattle police officer.

How to plump YOUR pout without your fillers!

Lip plumping is a huge trend. It seems that we all want bigger lips whether itas teenagers who want to pout like the Kardashians or mid-life mums whoad rather their lips didnat look like earthworms.

Emirates changes crew on some US flights after Trump ban

Emirates airline has had to change flight attendant and pilot rosters on services to the United States following the sudden U.S. travel ban on seven Muslim-majority countries, company says.

Billionaires add $15.8BN to their net worth since Trump

America's billionaires have added a combined $15.8billion to their net worth since President Donald Trump took office. Ten people on Forbes's list profited off of record-high stocks.

Georgia couple found guilty of child cruelty

Therian, 39, and Recardo Wimbush, 35, were found guilty on three counts of second-degree cruelty on Friday. The Atlanta couple face 30 years in prison for locking up their son, 13, in a basement for two years.

Utah father of woman murdered by husband reveals regrets

Salt Lake City man Carl Calaway (right) gave an emotional interview on Friday, saying he missed the signs of abuse before his daughter and her husband (left) died in a brutal murder-suicide.

Syrian Christian family turned away at airport

A Syrian Orthodox Christian family was turned away at Philadelphia International Airport on Saturday after they tried for nearly 15 years to enter the United States.

Stony Brook student pulled off deportation flight at JFK

Vahideh Rasekhi has lived in the US for ten years and works and studies in the linguistics department of the New York university.

Lindsey Vonn's boyfriend cheers on her return to skiing

The athletic pair were spotted cozying up at the 32-year-old's skiing competition in the Italian Alps. The record setting skier recently returned to the slopes after a season ending training accident.

Odd-shaped clouds spark a social media storm in Mexico

A cloud, shaped like the arm and hand of a giant, was spotted in the town of Uruapan in the western Mexican state of Michoacan - and had residents debating whether it was a sign.

Iranian boy, 5, reunited with his mother at Dulles airport

A five-year-old Iranian boy was finally reunited with his mother after being detained alone for hours at Dulles International Airport in Washington DC following President Trump's immigrant ban.

Do YOU want to sail through the menopause?

Bodhigen, a clinic at the forefront of nutrigenomic therapy in the UK, can discover what genes you carry and which diet you should follow to minimise the impact of the menopause.

Aussies share naked photos at iconic spots on Instagram

Australians have answered the call of nature and stripped down to their birthday suits to celebrate body pride, with many of these exposures documented for Instagram.

MARION MCGILVARY's husband new love was pregnant

Three years ago writer Marion McGilvary's ex husband said he was having a baby. He had left the family home for another woman five years earlier.

KATIE HOPKINS: Trump's immigration crackdown sends message

Donald Trump's 90-day ban on seven Muslim countries is in place to achieve one thing: he wants you to understand America has borders, and from now on itas going to protect them.

Brazil helicopter crash filmed by passenger on-board

The shocking moment a helicopter in Rio Turvo in Capitolio, Brazil carrying excited tourists span out of control and crashed into a river was caught on camera by a passenger and onlookers ashore.

Man who severed mom's head fathered boy beaten to death

The woman who allegedly confessed to beating her four-year-old son to death was once married to the boy's incarcerated father who was convicted of killing and decapitating his mother in 2013.

Tiger kills man at China zoo as horrified visitors watch

A young man has been killed by a tiger in front of his horrified wife and child after getting dragged into its zoo enclosure at the Youngor Wildlife Park in the city of Ningbo, China.

Iranian PhD graduate denied entry to US after Trump's ban

Nazanin Zinouri from Tehran, Iran, was escorted off her flight to the US on Saturday, hours after President Donald Trump severely restricted immigration from seven countries.

Tests: Maintenance workers killed by train were on drugs

Supervisor Peter John Adamovich of Lincoln University, Pennsylvania and Joseph Carter, Jr., 61, of Wilmington, Delaware died in the crash on April 3, 2016.

White House may ask foreign visitors for social media info

In addition to Trump's 'extreme vetting' of immigrants entering the US, his administration is reportedly considering asking foreign visitors for social media information and cell phone contacts'.

Power of immigration officers expanded with Trump

President Donald Trump's executive order on immigration could dramatically expand the power of individual immigration officers.

Blasio calls Trump's 'extreme vetting' order 'un-American'

NYC's mayor says detaining international-arriving passengers from terror-prone countries for 'extreme vetting' doesn't jive with the Constitution. De Blasio may take the White House to court.

How mothers REALLY feel about their daughteras weddingA

Plenty of mothers look forward to their daughter's big day with excitement and pride. However, others aren't quite so enthused about their child's wedding.

Are these the world's unluckiest people?

Spare a thought for the world's unluckiest people, who, between them, have suffered countless near-death experiences, lost homes to hurricanes and been attacked by sharks.

Rich children 'as disadvantaged' as the poor, says peer

Sipping Dom PerignonA in their mountain retreats and gobbling oysters on their private jets, the children of the rich appear to have no cares in the world. But looks can be deceiving.

Priebus Conway Spicer defend Trump airport extreme vetting

Reince Priebus revealed that just 109 of the 325,000 international arrivals on Saturday were detained a a rate of 1/30 of 1 per cent. And only a few dozen were held for questioning.

Lyft to donate $1MILLION to the ACLU after Trump ban

Lyft has pledged to donateA $1 million to the American Civil Liberties Union in the wake of widespread protests against Donald Trump's controversial immigration executive order.

Kellyanne says TV newspapers should fire biased pundits

'The election was three months ago! None of them have been let go!' she said. 'Who's cleaning house? Which one is going to be the first network to get rid of these people?'

Tim Kaine slams White House Team Trump 'Holocaust denial'

'The final solution was about the slaughter of Jews. We have to remember this. This is what Holocaust denial is,' Kaine said. Trump referred only to 'innocent people' and 'the perished.'

Vanuatu tribesmen unlikely stars of Academy Awards

Tanna, a story of tragic lovers set in the tiny South Pacific nation of Vanuatu, has received Australia's first-ever Oscar nomination for a foreign language film and uses an entirely amateur cast of tribesmen.

Emotional moment paralysed man dances with sister

A touching video has emerged of Nikola Raguz-a young man paralysed from the waist down after a car crash-dancing with his sister at her wedding in Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Rafael Nadal has mystery puddle cleaned up at his feet

As the Australian Open men's final entered a fifth set in the late hours of Sunday night in Australia, it seems the intensity of the match may have taken a toll on Rafael Nadal.

Trump advisers overruled legal advice on executive order

Trump's executive order banning migrants and refugees caused confusion within White House. Sources said officials did not seek legal advice from before Trump signed the order in action.

Rudy Giuliani says Donald Trump wanted a Muslin ban

Rudy Giuliani has admitted Donald Trump wanted his controversial immigration executive order to be a ban on Muslims, speaking during an interview in New York on Saturday night.

Mum is world's only black woman to have two white babies

Catherine Howarth, 35, from Milton Keynes, is believed to be the only black woman in the world to give birth to two white, blue-eyed children. She is of Nigerian heritage, while husband Richard is white.

Philadelphia is the most rat infested city in the US

New York broke the top ten for both lists, coming in third place for rat sightings and ninth for cockroaches, making it the most vermin-infested city in America.

Idaho city councilman dies in crash with beet truck

Wilder, Idaho city councilman Ismael Fernandez, one of the youngest people ever elected in Idaho, died on Friday after his car collided with a semi-truck hauling two trailers of beets.

Neighbor recalls suspected killer as grieving widower

Murderer Bob Evans killed five women and at least three young girls in the 1980s in California. His neighbor remembers him crying at the loss of his 'wife', who was actually a woman he killed.

Anonymous donor pays off $13,250 in school lunch debts

An anonymous donor paid off $13,250 in school lunch debts for 148 elementary students at Johnston Community School District in Iowa whose families had difficulty paying the balance on January 9.

Mexico's missing daughters and the agony of their families

The agony of the families of missing women and girls in Mexico has been laid bare in a haunting series of portraits.

PIERS MORGAN on Trump's immigration ban

This is wrong. Whichever way US President Trump tries to justify his executive order on banning immigrants and refugees from seven war-ravaged countries, it makes no sense.

Blacksmith puts on light display for Chinese New Year

To celebrate the Lunar New Year Chinese folk artists put on a sizzling display of splashing molten iron in the air captivating a large audience in central China's Hebei province.

Baby climbs over stair gates twice his size with easeA

'Super baby' Leo Westlake, who is 21-months-old and lives in Falmouth, seamlessly scaled the two metal gates just 10 minutes after his mother put up the safety barrier.

Artist transforms Beauty and the Beast doll

Noel Cruz, who lives in California, took the head, cribbed off the original features and repainted it to resemble the British actress.

Lara Spencer's boyfriend is a rich Wall Street financier

The couple were spotted out on the town together last week at New York City's trendy restaurant Lure where they were seen cozying up together.

Legal moves come too late for Iranian man who arrived at LAX on Friday

White House seems to back away from part of new refugee plan amid GOP backlash Jan. 29, 2017, 5:17 p.m. This is our look at President Trump's administration and the rest of Washington: White House clarifies how new policy impacts green card holders Some Republicans say Trump directive may have...

White House seems to back away from part of new refugee plan amid GOP backlash

The political climate is a hot topic at the Screen Actors Guild Awards

List of 2017 Screen Actors Guild Awards winners

The 23rd Screen Actors Guild Awards are underway.A In the film categories, aManchester by the Seaa leadsA the field with four total nominations, including for performance by a cast in a motion picture. aFencesa and aMoonlight,a also nominated for their casts,A follow with three nominations each....

Galaxy agrees to deal for French midfielder Romain Alessandrini

The Galaxy finally got its man Sunday, completing a deal to acquire midfielder Romain Alessandrini from French club Marseille. Although the Galaxy declined to comment on the transfer Sunday, the team is expected to call a news conference for the middle of this week to introduce Alessandrini, who...

'Arrival' director Denis Villeneuve on boycotting the Oscars

2017 Awards season: On the SAG Awards red carpet stars speak out on the current political climate

The men of 'Moonlight' discuss political unrest and this moment in diversity

'Fences' costar Mykelti Williamson on how to bridge a divided culture

For Mexico, Trump's retreat on NAFTA is 'like being drenched by a pail of cold water'

All thatas left are some dirt tracks, a handful of trailers and a steel skeleton, ghostly remnants of what was once the next big thing in a desert boomtown. The grandA blueprint of a U.S. auto behemoth has given way to this: clearing up the mess, paying off the billsA andA getting out of town. For...

Not to be outdone by Lyft, Uber pledges $3 million for drivers hit by Trump order

Southland's Leo Santa Cruz, Mikey Garcia poised to lead new era in boxing

The longtime friends who began their pro fighting careers just more than a decade ago caught eyes on the post-fight stage, clasped hands and beamed smiles. Leo Santa Cruz and Mikey Garcia, Southland-raised fighters whoad just mutually overcome career adversity by regaining world titles Saturday...

Dapper meets glamour on the SAG red carpet

'Lion's' Dev Patel on 'injecting art' into a world in turmoil

Courtney B. Vance: 'This is a fight for the country right now'

'Transparent' stars ponder potential Trump films

Update on: 2017 Awards season: On the SAG Awards red carpet stars speak out on the current political climate

Thousands protest at LAX against Trump travel ban

Thousands of protesters converged on Los Angeles International Airport on Sunday toA condemnA President Trumpas travel restrictions as attorneys filed court papers on behalf of those who were detained at the airport. Demonstrators filled the lobby of the Tom Bradley International Terminal and called...

Royal Rumble live results: Charlotte pins Bayley to retain the Raw women's title

Live results from the 2017 WWE Royal Rumble in San Antonio. Charlotte FlairA d.A Bayley to retain the Raw Women's Championship Iam surprised they opened with this match, but it certainly got the crowd off to a hot start, as they were almost all in Bayleyas corner for this one. Charlotte, who claims...

Eagles land Rahm in Farmers winners' circle

On a day when nine players held or shared the lead at theA Farmers Insurance Open, it was going to take something special for someone to break out of the pack. Something like an eagle a|A or two. Jon Rahm, a 22-year-old rookie from Arizona State via Spain, rolled in an eagle putt at 13 to tie for...

Sterling K. Brown weighs in on the Illumnati

Amid backlash, White House appears to back down on applying new ban to green card holders

President Trump defended his new immigration crackdown on Sunday as a stand against terrorism that will improveA American national security, even as the White House appeared to back away from a key element amid the chaos at U.S. airports over the weekend. Trump said in a written statement Sunday...

Stars arrive at the 2017 SAG Awards red carpet

Green card holders will not be blocked by Trump's order, Homeland Security says

Abducting Mozart's 'Abduction From the Seraglio' to another time

The new Los Angeles Opera production of Mozartas aThe Abduction From the Seraglioa has two intermissions. So at its premiere Saturday night, many used the opportunity to check cellphones for the latest breaking news of the court order reversing parts of President TrumpasA refugee travel ban, airport...

