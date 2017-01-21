World - Health - Sports - Science & Technology - Travel - Entertainment - Food - Books - Music - Arts - Business & Money - Fashion & Style - Movies - Weather

|
The three main cable news networks mayA have been equal in their wall-to-wall coverage of Fridayas inauguration and its festivities, but duringA Saturdayas coverage of the Womenas March on Washington, the historical divide between Fox News and its compatriotsA had been firmlyA reinstated.
CNN, MSNBC...
Date: Sat, 21 Jan 2017 19:45:00 PST
From feeds.latimes
Sure, it was a wakeup call, except the phone reached over and punched them in the gut.
Yeah, it was a teaching moment, except it ended with them curled up under a blackboard and spitting out chalk.
There are lots of ways to look at third-ranked UCLAas deflating 96-85 loss to No. 14 Arizona at Pauley...
Date: Sat, 21 Jan 2017 19:35:00 PST
From feeds.latimes
Each step Blake Griffin has taken recently from a right knee injury has been positive.
Griffin has increased his workouts over the last several days to the point that he and the Clippers see the power forward playing before this three-game trip is over.
He didnat play Saturday night against the...
Date: Sat, 21 Jan 2017 19:20:00 PST
From feeds.latimes
Jonathan Isaac and Dwayne Bacon both scored 16 points and No. 10 Florida State held off No. 12 Louisville, 73-68, on Saturday in Tallahassee, Fla.A
Isaac, who also had 10 rebounds, is the first FSU freshman to have three consecutive double-doubles since Corey Lewis in 1994-95.A
Florida State started...
Date: Sat, 21 Jan 2017 19:15:00 PST
From feeds.latimes
The sale of the UFC last year for $4 billion to Beverly Hills talent agency WME-IMG has been followed by some financial belt-tightening that has trimmed executives and left fighters more vulnerable to a bidding-warA exit.
Viacom-owned Bellator, which staged a card that company President Scott Coker...
Date: Sat, 21 Jan 2017 18:50:00 PST
From feeds.latimes
Like a great pink-capped wave, rolling from one edge of the country to the other, more than a million protesters marched through the streets of America on Saturday in an unprecedented show of discontent scarcely a day into the new Trump administration.
From resort towns like Bend, Ore., to the...
Date: Sat, 21 Jan 2017 18:50:00 PST
From feeds.latimes
MexicanA President Enrique PeA+-a Nieto spoke to President Trump by phone Saturday morning to congratulate him on his inauguration and set the tone for upcoming talks between the two countries.
Trump and PeA+-aA Nieto will meet in Washington on Jan. 31 to discuss trade, immigration and security, White...
Date: Sat, 21 Jan 2017 18:40:00 PST
From feeds.latimes
The defensive deficiencies hidden for much of the season by UCLAas outer-space offense were fully unmasked Saturday, like an unsightly scar.
They were hideous. They were everywhere. They looked like they might be permanent.
The constant breakdowns turned Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Day into a tribute to...
Date: Sat, 21 Jan 2017 18:20:00 PST
From feeds.latimes
Growing up in a bedroom community across the East River from Manhattan, Crystal Dunn was often the only African American on her school and club soccer teams.
Casey Short, who was raised two years and 800 miles away in suburban Chicago, had the same experience. So did Lynn Williams, who is from...
Date: Sat, 21 Jan 2017 17:50:00 PST
From feeds.latimes
Brandon Ingram is 19, and he still needs to add muscle to his wiry 6-foot-9, 190-pound frame, but the rookie forward and second overall pick in last yearas draft is beginning to show he belongs in what Lakers Coach Luke Walton commonly calls aa grown manas league.a
After averaging 7.3 points and...
Date: Sat, 21 Jan 2017 17:50:00 PST
From feeds.latimes
The temperature barely climbed into the 60s on a spectacular, clear afternoon in the desert after two rainy days. Adam Hadwin stopped counting at 59 a 13-under-par 59, that is.A
The 29-year-old Canadian shot the ninth sub-60 round in PGA Tour history and the second in 10 days to take the third-round...
Date: Sat, 21 Jan 2017 17:50:00 PST
From feeds.latimes
The National Weather Service is warning that the storm that willA hit Southern California late SaturdayA could be the strongest sinceA 2010, with the rain falling heaviest on Los Angeles Countyas coastal and valley areas.
Rain is expected to begin falling lightly over the Southland late Saturday,...
Date: Sat, 21 Jan 2017 17:30:00 PST
From feeds.latimes
Date: Sat, 21 Jan 2017 17:30:00 PST
From feeds.latimes
Date: Sat, 21 Jan 2017 17:25:00 PST
From feeds.latimes
President Trump traveled to CIA headquarters Saturday to make peace. But as he spoke in front of a wall with 117 stars markingA spies who died while serving, Trump quickly shifted back to campaign mode aA boasting about his achievements, lodging grievances against the media and making off-the-cuff...
Date: Sat, 21 Jan 2017 17:20:00 PST
From feeds.latimes
More than a million women and their supporters thronged enormous protest rallies Saturday in Washington and cities around the world, sending a potent message of defiance to President Trump that promised stiff resistance to any curtailment of rights for women and minorities.
In Washington, a crowd...
Date: Sat, 21 Jan 2017 17:10:00 PST
From feeds.latimes
Date: Sat, 21 Jan 2017 16:45:00 PST
From feeds.latimes
Gus Bradley began working before he was hired, meeting withA ChargersA defensive coachesA and discussing in-depth concepts at theA teamas now-temporary practice facility in San Diego. That was days ago, the team since waiting for himA to come aboard formally.
He has.A Now, theA real work can begin.
The...
Date: Sat, 21 Jan 2017 16:45:00 PST
From feeds.latimes
On a rainy Inauguration Day morning, dozens of students, archivists, librarians, professors and other concerned citizens gathered in a UCLA classroom, poring over the Department of Energy website. They sifted through pages covering a broad spectrum of topics, from energy-efficient buildings and...
Date: Sat, 21 Jan 2017 16:34:00 PST
From feeds.latimes
Date: Sat, 21 Jan 2017 16:30:00 PST
From feeds.latimes
Hundreds of thousands of people converged on downtown Los Angeles on Saturday to march forA womenas rights inA one of a series of demonstrations taking place across the country.
Participants began gathering at Pershing Square as early as 8 a.m., and by 9:30A protesters had overwhelmed the square and...
Date: Sat, 21 Jan 2017 16:23:00 PST
From feeds.latimes
Date: Sat, 21 Jan 2017 16:20:00 PST
From feeds.latimes
Every surgeon needs a patient, and the same goes for surgically precise quarterbacks.
The operating room Sunday will be the Georgia Dome, and a with Green Bayas Aaron Rodgers and Atlantaas Matt Ryan scrubbed up and ready to go a two suspect secondaries will be under the knife.
Green Bay had the...
Date: Sat, 21 Jan 2017 16:05:00 PST
From feeds.latimes
Breitbart News editor Milo YiannopoulosaA divisive speaking tour, provoking shouting matches and fistfights among college-age fans and foes,A has now degenerated to the level of gunfire. A man was in critical condition Saturday after being shot outside a University of Washington hall prior to the...
Date: Sat, 21 Jan 2017 16:00:00 PST
From feeds.latimes
USC guard Elijah Stewart hopped on one foot and leaned back like a baseball player willing his hit to stay fair.
By the time his shot arced toward the rim, Stewart, a junior, had gone two games without making a three-pointer a the first time heas done so since his freshman season. Head made just...
