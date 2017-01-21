From Washington to Antarctica: Womenas Marches Around the World

Protesters marched for women's rights from New York to Paris and even Antarctica

The World Is Worried About President Trump

Here's a look at some reactions from around the world

Donald Trumpas Inauguration: The View From Moscow

A photographer explores how the city marked the start of the Trump era

See the Womenas Marches Taking Place Around the World in Solidarity With Washington D.C.

More than 600 "sister protests" are taking place today - here are some of them

ISIS terrorists blow up on boats in Iraq

Video footage captured the boats being struck as they crossed the Tigris River which runs through the Iraqi city. The militants had taken to the water to escape the east of the city.

Bakery claims Trump ordered exact replica of Obama's cake

Tiffany MacIsaac, who owns the Buttercream Bakeshop in Washington DC, said she was commissioned to replicate Barack Obama's 2013 inauguration cake for Donald Trump.

Ohio school shooting gunman identified

The 17-year-old suspected gunman at an Ohio school shooting has been named as Ely Ray Serna, left. He shot Logan Cole, 16, pictured right, and another student.

Mad Dog Mattis arrives at Pentagon

Donald Trump's new defense secretary, retired Marine General James Mattis, arrived at the Pentagon where the country's most senior warrior saluted his former commander.

Thailand moped rider skids off bike underneath truck

The woman was riding her 100cc scooter on a two-lane road in Chiang Mai, northern Thailand, when the lorry carrying rocks turns left across her path.

Georgia nurse awarded $15m after deadly crash

A pediatric nurse who survived a deadly car crash that killed five of her fellow nursing students in 2015 wept as she was awarded $15million by a jury on Friday.

Porsche drivers are seen as 'unlikeable and disloyal'

A study by German researchers found men shown pictures of a man they believed had just bought a Porsche perceived him to be unlikeable and disloyal compared with other cars.

Breast implants could feature material from space shuttles

Unlike standard breast implants, the new B-lite, created by an Israeli manufacturer, offer a gel filling containing tiny hollow microspheres made from borosilicate, used on the Nasa shuttle.

Original Beatles drum kit goes on auction for $75k

A drum kit used for the recording of The Beatles' first ever US single has been put up for auction. The kit was used by Andy White, known as the 'Fifth Beatle', for the 1962 recording of Love Me Do.

Four of Trump's sexual assault accusers speak out

Accusers Rachel Crooks, Jessica Drake, Temple Taggart, and Summer Zervos spoke at the event. The women said they would join the Women's March on Washington.

Scarlett Johansson left angry when her speech was cut off

Scarlett Johansson was left looking angry when her emotional speech at the Women's March was cut short after she mentioned Ivanka Trump on Saturday in Washington D.C.

Migrants filmed abseiling down ropes from ferry in Spain

A video shows the extreme lengths people are going to to get to the continent. The footage shows a teenager squeezing from under the base of a lorry as well as two men fleeing to land from a ship.

Switzerland's bathtub race attracts racers from all over

Stoos in Switzerland held its fifth annual bath tub race today. Teams of three or more race down the slope in bath tubs with the fastest being crowned winner. Competitors dress in fancy dress.

Tom Hanks bought a Fiat 126 by Polish community

People in Suwalki, Poland, held a fundraiser for Hanks after seeing his Instagram and Twitter posts in which he said: 'I'm so excited about my new car!! Hanx.'

George H.W. Bush and wife recovering at Houston hospital

George H.W. Bush and wife Barbara are recovering from illnesses at Houston Methodist Hospital. Bush wrote to Trump saying if he went to the inauguration it would put him 'sex feet under'.

Dallas tycoon clears out mansion before demolishing it

The Trammell Crow estate, located in Highland Park, belongs to businessman Andy Beal, who bought the 1912 home last year. Beal has an estimated $10.3billion net worth and is a Trump adviser.

California man two vehicles were crushed by trees

Storms battering California seemed intent on targeting one particular man - Georgiy Karpekin - whose two vehicles were crushed by different trees in different cities on the same day.

Two men convicted of shooting Chicago Hoop Dreams player

Hoop Dreams star Shawn Harrison (pictured)39, was paralyzed after he was shot by two gunmen while in his car in 2014. Cedryck Davis and Deandre Thompson were found guilty of attempted murder.

Boston police seek man in propane tank explosion incident

Police released a surveillance camera picture of a man in a parka who may have been near the scene of an explosive device that was detonated near a police cruiser on Friday morning.

Louisiana cop killer dead following standoff

Sylvester Holt, 32, died hours after shooting himself in the chest during a standoff with authorities on a New Orleans bridge. Holt had shot dead his ex Simone Veal and cop Mike Louviere, 26.

Trump to visit CIA HQ after bitter split with spies

Donald Trump told a room full of Central Intelligence Agency employees on Saturday that they will play an integral role in ridding the world of the ISIS terror army, and that he will give them a longer leash.

Relief from eye condition that's a blinking pain

Experts in Oxford are trying out a device called Pressop which could replace the multiple botox jabs sufferers of blapharospasm have to have in order to weaken the overexcited muscles.

Breakthrough treatment for rheumatic conditions

A common arthritis drug has been found to be an effective treatment for rare debilitating rheumatic conditions, new research reveals. The trial of 250 patients in 14 countries included the UK.

Ralph Lauren shares soar after Melania Trump outfit

Ralph Lauren saw their shares spike yesterday at $88.90 after new first lady Melania Trump chose a baby blue custom dress and coat by the American designer to wear for her husband's inauguration.

South Mississippi tornado leaves four people dead

Four people are dead and hundreds of homes were destroyed after a tornado ripped through Hattiesburg, Mississippi, on Saturday morning. Officials are going door-to-door to rescue victims.

Brazil's Alcacuz jail where 26 inmates were killed

Riot police have been sent into Alcacuz jail (pictured) where 26 inmates have been murdered in two weeks has been 'taken over' by warring gangs who behead their enemies and take guards hostage.

Trump son-in-law Jared Kushner is cleared to advise him

The Justice Department's Office of Legal Counsel determined that the White House is not an 'executive agency' and it is therefore exempt from restrictions on hiring in a 1967 law.

Texas judge facing charges for flipping off another judge

Judge Ricardo Herrera (pictured) accused State District Judge Patrick Garcia of waving his middle finger in his face outside the El Paso County Courthouse in November.

Florida girl speaks out about her abusive grandparents

The granddaughter of the Florida couple who burned who tortured their 10-year-old adopted children and killed one has spoken out about the months of abuse in the couple's home.

Dutch military police detain 7 suspects in diamond heist

Dutch military police have detained seven people in Amsterdam and Valencia suspected of involvement. In 2005 armed robbers hijacked an armoured car at Amsterdam's Schiphol Airport.

Embarrassed Barron Trump snatches hand away from Melania

Embarrassed Barron Trump, 10, was quick to shake off his mother's attempts to hold his hand (pictured) when the world's cameras were focused on the family during Friday's inauguration parade.

Brooke Axtell was trafficked for sex by male nanny at 7

Brooke Axtell, of Austin in Texas, has revealed the horrors she was subjected to when she was trafficked for sex as a child. She previously revealed she was a victim of domestic violence at the Grammys.

Oldest WWII veteran raises money to save his home

Richard Overton is the oldest living World War II veteran. At 110 years old, he wishes to live his final days in the Texas home he built himself instead of going to a nursing home. He has raised $88,000.

Abandoned Camelot theme park where mannequins go to rot

Spread across wasteland and surrounded by woodland the items, which are believed to have belonged to a former amusement park in Lancashire, have now found a final resting place.

North Carolina man 'mistakes wife for intruder, kills her'

Billy Williams of Goldsboro, North Carolina mistook his wife for an intruder accidentally killed her on the front porch on Friday at 12:30am, say police who are still investigating.

Mother's airplane child assault conviction overturned

A federal judge on Friday overturned the conviction of Samantha Watanabe, who was found guilty of assaulting her 15-month-old daughter on a flight to Honolulu. She ordered a new trial.

Australian Open ballboy cops body slam by Bautista Agut

A ballboy has become a civilian casualty after Spaniard Roberto Bautista Agut ploughed into the youngster while chasing down a wide shot from his opponent David Ferrer in the Australian Open.

Italy bus crash kills Hungarian school children

The school students returning home from France crashed into the side of a highway near Verona. Thirty-nine people survived.

Men in Mexican wrestling masks attempt cash machine theft

CCTV footage of the attempted raid has been released by detectives in a bid to trace the men. The gang pulled up outside a convenience store in Greenfield, Oldham, in a blue Volkswagen Golf.

Marine Le Pen calls on Europeans to 'wake up'

Le Pen told several hundred supporters in the German city of Koblenz that Britons' vote last year to leave the European Union would set in train a 'domino effect' and that Europe would 'wake up'.

Revolutionary new science can slow down ageing

What if you knew the secret to holding back the years and living longer? What if you even knew how to undo the damage of a lifetime and even partly reverse ageing? Believe it or not, we do.

Fat cat takes a tumble when his bed collapses

CCTV captured Debian, also known as Dibdab and Dibber, climbing into a tiered bed for a catnap in his favourite spot in his lounge in Edinburgh, Scotland.

Women's march organizers face fury for snubbing Hillary

The Democratic candidate whose defeat was named as the reason for the march in Washington D.C. is not on a list of 'honorees' and may not have been invited. Some claim the march is a Sanders front.

Pakistani shrine where old copies of the Koran are buried

Samad Lehri created the Jabal-e-Noor foundation in the mountains outside of in Quetta, Pakistan, to bury the books, as it is forbidden in Islam to burn, destroy, or otherwise desecrate the Koran.

Divorced people confess how they REALLY feelA on Whisper

Divorcees share the searingly honest truth about getting married more than once. It can be seen as a badge of shame for some while others are only too happy to walk down the aisle again.

Lucky beauty editor Cat Marnell tells all

Cat Marnell was living her dream A as the beauty editor for Lucky, once the hottest fashion magazine. In How to Murder Your Life: A Memoir she writes about her descent into drrug hell.

Pensioners use washing bowls to race down snowy hill

Five elderly men sat in the plastic bowls normally used for washing clothes to slide down a hill in Bas Cakmaklar village in eastern Turkey's mountainous Erzurum Province.

Russia's Vladimir Putin ready to meet President Trump

Russian President Vladimir Putin is ready to meet U.S. President Donald Trump but preparations for the possible meeting may take months.

Minsk man has his penis removed after parking space row

A man has had his penis removed in hospital after getting into a fight over a parking space (file photo) in Minsk, Belarus. The row began when the driver took a fellow motorist's spot.

Girlfriend 'taken hostage' by accused Melbourne driver

The girlfriend Akiir Muo (pictured) of Dimitrious Gargasoulas, who is accused of deliberately driving a car into pedestrians in Melbourne, alleges he threatened to kill her.

Wheel of Fortune contestant suffers wardrobe malfunctions

Dalila (pictured), a curvy contestant on the French version of Wheel of Fortune, almost flashed the camera every time she took a spin thanks to her low cut grey dress.

ISIS arms toy drones with grenades to bomb Iraqi troops

Typhoon warplanes blitzed a base packed full of the drones and their barbaric operators using 500lb laser-guided bombs last week.

LA woman jailed for killing husband for 3 months

Lyvette Crespo, 45, was sentenced to 90 days in county jail after reaching a plea deal for shooting husband Daniel Crespo, the mayor of Garden City, California, three times in the chest.

Fox News downplays Women's March on Washington

The three main cable news networks mayA have been equal in their wall-to-wall coverage of Fridayas inauguration and its festivities, but duringA Saturdayas coverage of the Womenas March on Washington, the historical divide between Fox News and its compatriotsA had been firmlyA reinstated. CNN, MSNBC...

UCLA gets a hard gut check against Arizona

Sure, it was a wakeup call, except the phone reached over and punched them in the gut. Yeah, it was a teaching moment, except it ended with them curled up under a blackboard and spitting out chalk. There are lots of ways to look at third-ranked UCLAas deflating 96-85 loss to No. 14 Arizona at Pauley...

Blake Griffin expected to be back in Clippers' lineup by Tuesday

Each step Blake Griffin has taken recently from a right knee injury has been positive. Griffin has increased his workouts over the last several days to the point that he and the Clippers see the power forward playing before this three-game trip is over. He didnat play Saturday night against the...

College basketball: Florida State tops Louisville; Creighton and West Virginia are upset

Jonathan Isaac and Dwayne Bacon both scored 16 points and No. 10 Florida State held off No. 12 Louisville, 73-68, on Saturday in Tallahassee, Fla.A Isaac, who also had 10 rebounds, is the first FSU freshman to have three consecutive double-doubles since Corey Lewis in 1994-95.A Florida State started...

Bellator goes after free agents as it digs in as alternative to UFC

The sale of the UFC last year for $4 billion to Beverly Hills talent agency WME-IMG has been followed by some financial belt-tightening that has trimmed executives and left fighters more vulnerable to a bidding-warA exit. Viacom-owned Bellator, which staged a card that company President Scott Coker...

A history of political protest: A look at some of the nation's notable demonstrations

Like a great pink-capped wave, rolling from one edge of the country to the other, more than a million protesters marched through the streets of America on Saturday in an unprecedented show of discontent scarcely a day into the new Trump administration. From resort towns like Bend, Ore., to the...

Mexico's president will be among the first foreign leaders to meet with Trump this month

MexicanA President Enrique PeA+-a Nieto spoke to President Trump by phone Saturday morning to congratulate him on his inauguration and set the tone for upcoming talks between the two countries. Trump and PeA+-aA Nieto will meet in Washington on Jan. 31 to discuss trade, immigration and security, White...

UCLA has little to celebrate (except Kareem) during 96-85 loss to Arizona

The defensive deficiencies hidden for much of the season by UCLAas outer-space offense were fully unmasked Saturday, like an unsightly scar. They were hideous. They were everywhere. They looked like they might be permanent. The constant breakdowns turned Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Day into a tribute to...

Diversity, talent on the rise in U.S. women's soccer

Growing up in a bedroom community across the East River from Manhattan, Crystal Dunn was often the only African American on her school and club soccer teams. Casey Short, who was raised two years and 800 miles away in suburban Chicago, had the same experience. So did Lynn Williams, who is from...

Lakers rookie Brandon Ingram beefs up his stats with improved play

Brandon Ingram is 19, and he still needs to add muscle to his wiry 6-foot-9, 190-pound frame, but the rookie forward and second overall pick in last yearas draft is beginning to show he belongs in what Lakers Coach Luke Walton commonly calls aa grown manas league.a After averaging 7.3 points and...

Adam Hadwin shoots a 13-under 59 to take lead at PGA's CareerBuilder Challenge

The temperature barely climbed into the 60s on a spectacular, clear afternoon in the desert after two rainy days. Adam Hadwin stopped counting at 59 a 13-under-par 59, that is.A The 29-year-old Canadian shot the ninth sub-60 round in PGA Tour history and the second in 10 days to take the third-round...

Strongest storm in 7 years could hit L.A. tonight; flooding, mudslides, 'crippling snow' feared

The National Weather Service is warning that the storm that willA hit Southern California late SaturdayA could be the strongest sinceA 2010, with the rain falling heaviest on Los Angeles Countyas coastal and valley areas. Rain is expected to begin falling lightly over the Southland late Saturday,...

Bras hung from trees outside the Women's March, and other forms of feminine protest

Women's marches live updates: Millions march in L.A. and around the world following Trump's inauguration Jan. 21, 2017, 5:30 p.m. A day after the presidential inauguration of Donald Trump, millions nationwide and around the world marched in support of women's rights. aC/ Huge crowds converge on flagship...

Women's marches live updates: Millions march in L.A. and around the world following Trump's inauguration

Women's marches live updates: Millions march in L.A. and around the world following Trump's inauguration Jan. 21, 2017, 5:30 p.m. A day after the presidential inauguration of Donald Trump, millions nationwide and around the world marched in support of women's rights. aC/ Huge crowds converge on flagship...

Trump boasts and attacks the media in solemn CIA setting

President Trump traveled to CIA headquarters Saturday to make peace. But as he spoke in front of a wall with 117 stars markingA spies who died while serving, Trump quickly shifted back to campaign mode aA boasting about his achievements, lodging grievances against the media and making off-the-cuff...

Hundreds of thousands of marchers trek through Washington in a passionate display for women's rights

More than a million women and their supporters thronged enormous protest rallies Saturday in Washington and cities around the world, sending a potent message of defiance to President Trump that promised stiff resistance to any curtailment of rights for women and minorities. In Washington, a crowd...

'With every drop of blood and every tear': The artists who took to the streets for the L.A. women's march

Women's marches live updates: Millions march in L.A. and around the world following Trump's inauguration Jan. 21, 2017, 5:30 p.m. A day after the presidential inauguration of Donald Trump, millions nationwide and around the world marched in support of women's rights. aC/ Huge crowds converge on flagship...

NFL report: Chargers hire Gus Bradley as defensive coordinator

Gus Bradley began working before he was hired, meeting withA ChargersA defensive coachesA and discussing in-depth concepts at theA teamas now-temporary practice facility in San Diego. That was days ago, the team since waiting for himA to come aboard formally. He has.A Now, theA real work can begin. The...

UCLA scientists mark Trump's inauguration with plan to protect climate change data

On a rainy Inauguration Day morning, dozens of students, archivists, librarians, professors and other concerned citizens gathered in a UCLA classroom, poring over the Department of Energy website. They sifted through pages covering a broad spectrum of topics, from energy-efficient buildings and...

Abraham Lincoln was at the Women's March on Washington. See who else was there

Women's marches live updates: Millions march in L.A. and around the world following Trump's inauguration Jan. 21, 2017, 5:30 p.m. A day after the presidential inauguration of Donald Trump, millions nationwide and around the world marched in support of women's rights. aC/ Huge crowds converge on flagship...

Massive women's march in downtown L.A. said to be largest in over a decade

Hundreds of thousands of people converged on downtown Los Angeles on Saturday to march forA womenas rights inA one of a series of demonstrations taking place across the country. Participants began gathering at Pershing Square as early as 8 a.m., and by 9:30A protesters had overwhelmed the square and...

Gloria Steinem on Women's March participants: 'I think I just had to wait for some of my friends to be born'

Women's marches live updates: Millions march in L.A. and around the world following Trump's inauguration Jan. 21, 2017, 5:30 p.m. A day after the presidential inauguration of Donald Trump, millions nationwide and around the world marched in support of women's rights. aC/ Huge crowds converge on flagship...

Suspect secondaries will try to avoid being shredded in NFC championship game

Every surgeon needs a patient, and the same goes for surgically precise quarterbacks. The operating room Sunday will be the Georgia Dome, and a with Green Bayas Aaron Rodgers and Atlantaas Matt Ryan scrubbed up and ready to go a two suspect secondaries will be under the knife. Green Bay had the...

Man shot before alt-right journalist Milo Yiannopoulos' speaking event is in critical condition

Breitbart News editor Milo YiannopoulosaA divisive speaking tour, provoking shouting matches and fistfights among college-age fans and foes,A has now degenerated to the level of gunfire. A man was in critical condition Saturday after being shot outside a University of Washington hall prior to the...

After a 20-minute respite from the drought, USC hopes its shooting woes are gone for good

USC guard Elijah Stewart hopped on one foot and leaned back like a baseball player willing his hit to stay fair. By the time his shot arced toward the rim, Stewart, a junior, had gone two games without making a three-pointer a the first time heas done so since his freshman season. Head made just...

