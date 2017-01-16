Pendant Found at Nazi Camp Site May Have Link to Anne Frank

Researchers believe keepsake may have belonged to a young Jewish girl named Karoline Cohn

Donald Trumpas Interview on Russia, NATO and Brexit Gives Some in Europe the Jitters

He said he might lift sanctions on Russia in exchange for a deal to reduce nuclear weapons

Oman Says Itas Taking 10 Guantanamo Bay Detainees

As part of President Obama's plan to shrink the facility

Gunman Kills at Least 5 at Mexicoas BPM Music Festival

At least 5 dead and 9 wounded in shooting at the Blue Parrot nightclub

Redemption At The Feast Of The Black Nazarene: A Maroon Tide Sweeps Through Manila

Up to 2.5 million Filipinos, including gangsters and criminals, gathered for the annual Catholic procession of redemption against the backdrop of President Duterte's brutal war on drugs

Half of the Worldas Wealth Is In the Hands of Just Eight Men, Study Says

Oxfam says the gap between the very rich and poor is far greater than just a year ago

Bomb Blasts at a Nigerian University Have Killed Five and Injured 15

The attack is being blamed on Boko Haram

Taiwanas President Takes a aWalk on the International Stagea While Trump Baits Beijing

The U.S. President-elect's insistence that recognition of the "one China" policy is negotiable has infuriated China

Donald Trumpas Taiwan Strategy Is aDespicable,a Chinaas State Media Says

Trump wants to negotiate on Taiwan, but that, Beijing says, means that it will have "no choice but to take off the gloves"

South Korean Prosecutors Are Seeking the Arrest of Samsungas Heir as a Bribery Suspect

The country's former health minister has also been indicted on abuse of power charges

US self driving stealth ship to be get more missiles

The Navy has revealed plans to expand the mission portfolio of the 132-foot Sea Hunter trimaran so that it can conduct surface warfare missions, fire weapons and launch electronic attacks.

Wife of Pulse nightclub killer is 'arrested by the FBI'

Noor Salman was arrested by FBI agents on Monday, according to The New York Times. Her husband Omar Mateen was shot dead by police after massacring 50 people in the gay nightclub on June 12.

Mexicoas Blue Parrot club sees people shot dead

WARNING: GRAPHIC IMAGES. A gunman fired shots at the Blue Parrot club in Playa Del Carmen, Mexico, just before 3am local time on Monday, the final day of the BPM music festival.

Ghost-hunters capture footage of apparition in theater

The ghost of Eva Gray is said to haunt the Victorian theater where she died at the Biddeford City Theater in Maine, USA after performing there on Halloween in 1904.

Parents of 'Slender Man stabber' Anissa Weier speak out

Anissa Weier and Morgan Geyser are facing up to 65 years in jail for the attempted murder of their friend Payton Leutner who they are accused of stabbing 19 times in Waukesha, Wisconsin.

Gadget mountain in Asia threatens health and environment

China was the biggest culprit with its electronic waste more than doubling, according to a new study by the United Nations University.

Muslims welcome Lindsay Lohan to Islam

Members of the Muslim faith are welcoming Lindsay Lohan to Islam after the actress deleted her Instagram account and changed her bio on the social media site to a popular Arabic greeting.

Charges dropped against Soad Thabet's accused attackers

Soad Thabet (pictured), a Coptic Christian, was attacked in May last year by Muslim villagers who dragged her from her home along the dirt roads of her Egyptian village.

Woman says she never thought she'd see abducted baby

Velma Aiken says she never thought she would ever see her granddaughter Kamiyah Mobley after she was stolen from a Florida hospital just after after she was born.

Test reveals personality based on colour combinations

According to certain psychologists, there is a strong association between colour and how people act. Here, the quiz from Playbuzz aims to find out if you are outgoing, sparkly or bold.

Oregon mom Amy Robertson 'killed her 12-year-old son'

Caden Berry, a seventh grader atA Claggett Creek Middle School in Keizer, was found dead, covered over by a blanket in the home he shared with his momA Amy Robertson on Sunday.

Impala fleeing cheetahs cowers behind cars only to be snatched away stillA

Tourists in South Africa got a ringside seat to nature at its most brutal as a baby antelope was killed and carried away by a cheetah after failing to hide behind the holidaymakers' vehicle.

Philippines government bans PornhubA and other adult sites

The Philippines government has blocked Internet users from accessing the world's most popular porn websites.

Richard Moore from London burnt after NutriBullet exploded

WARNING: GRAPHIC CONTENT: Richard Moore, 27, of south east London, is taking legal action after his NutriBullet blender 'exploded', spraying burning liquid over him.

John Lewis called 'a racist pig' by white Georgia official

Civil rights icon John Lewis has been called 'a racist pig' in a Facebook by Tommy Hunter, a white, Republican member of the Gwinnett County Board of Commissioners in Georgia.

Trump calls on the UK to investigate ex-MI6 spy

The president-elect has called for Britain to open an investigation into ex-MI6 spy Christopher Steele after it was revealed he was behind a dossier full of lurid claims about Donald Trump.

Boy, 8, lucky to be alive after falling into a sinkhole

Aiden Camarena, an eight-year-old California boy, is lucky to be alive after he fell into a watery, 10-foot deep sinkhole Sunday afternoon. He suffered no major injuries.

Menopause evolved to stop females becoming a sexual threat

Researchers from the University of Exeter made the discovery after looking at the behaviour of whales in the Pacific Northwest who are the only creatures, other than humans, who go through menopause.

Ivanka Trump looks glamorous in New York City

The 35-year-old looked calm, cool, and collected as she stepped out of her Park Avenue apartment and headed to work, flashing a very small smile for the photographers who were outside her door.

Expert gives 10 mood boosting foods to battle Blue Monday

EXCLUSIVE: Rob Hobson, Head of Nutrition at the supplement company Healthspan, reveals the best strategy to boost your mood on Blue Monday.

Inside Trump's bulletproof office at Trump Tower in NYC

The billionaire tycoon's office is on the 26th floor of the Trump Tower and has panoramic views of Central Park - but is encased by bullet proof glass installed to foil any assassination attempts.

Is COFFEE the key to a long life?

Having a cuppa reduces chemicals in the blood that can trigger heart disease and are linked to early mortality, a study by scientists from Stanford University discovered.

Surgeons perform selfies with patient who later died

This is the moment two surgeons posed for selfies with Gino Pucciarelli from Perugia, Italy after performing surgery to cure his sleep apnoea. Unfortunately, Mr Pucciarelli later died.

Moscow welcomes Trump's description of NATO as 'obsolete'

Russia has welcomed Donald Trump's comments that NATO was 'obsolete' and Vladimir Putin's spokesman said today: 'NATO is indeed a vestige of the past and we agree with that.'

Idaho man loses his teeth after vape explodes in his face

WARNING GRAPHIC CONTENT: Andrew Hall was getting ready for work at home in Pocatello, Idaho, when he said the device exploded without warning on Saturday morning.

Do YOU know when your child is too poorly to go to school?

However, just 12 per cent believe flu-like symptoms - which can often be passed on - are enough to warrant an absence, a survey conducted by researchers at the University of Michigan has found.

Jealous of your partner? You're likely to spend more

Researchers from Nanyang Technological University in Singapore found that the desire for brightly coloured products was higher in those envious of the attention their partner received.

Hilarious photos that prove parents have a better sense of humour than their children sweep social media

There's no denying that parenting can be a tough job.But these mothers and fathers have shown they can maintain their sense of humour - and possibly be even more juvenile - than their children.

Mike Pence says he is 'so disappointed' in Rep. John Lewis

Vice President-elect Mike Pence said Monday he is 'so disappointed' in Representative John Lewis for questioning the legitimacy of Donald Trump's election with 'baseless assertions.'

Over 1 million people expected to clog up Washington for Trump inauguration

DC officials estimate that 800,000 to 900,000 people will be present Friday for the inauguration, and at least 200,000 are expected for the Million Women March on Saturday.

BAE Systems' military spy laser could snoop on enemies

BAE Systems is developing the Laser Developed Atmospheric Lens (LDAL), which uses a directed energy laser alongside a lens system, at its base in Lincolnshire.

Complex fort found at an ancient mining camp in Israel

Archaeologists from Tel Aviv University discovered the gatehouse, which has features suggesting the Iron Age settlement had a complex defence system and was used like an administrative office.

Barack Obama prepares for a busy retirement, more freedom

For Barack Obama, there's a presidential library to build, hundreds of millions of dollars to raise, causes to champion and a book to write. And don't forget that long-promised vacation with his wife.

Joe Biden says world must stand against Russian aggression

Joe Biden made his final overseas trip before he leaves office to Kiev where he said the world must stand up to Kremlin aggression and urged Trump to be a partner of Ukraine.

Orlando police hunt for Markeith Loyd who gunned down cop

The intense manhunt for a man suspected of killing Master Sgt. Debra Clayton a week ago focused on an abandoned country building on Sunday. Markeith Loyd is still on the run.

Michael Lowe's body 'lay in park after he shot wife Tina'

The body of a Utah man, Michael Darrin Lowe, has been found in a public park, where police believe it had lain since he allegedly shot his estranged wife on Christmas Eve.

Google Street View launches first SKYDIVING panorama

A Google Street View photographer has joined forces with New Zealand skydive operator, Skydive Abel Tasman, to create the the first ever skydive to make it onto Google Street View on Google Maps.

US economy 2017 expected to grow by 2 percent IMF forecast

The incoming Trump administration is expected to increase its stimulus spending while global growth remains unchanged according to an International Monetary Fund report today.

Bear steals deer killed by wolvesA in Montana

WARNING GRAPHIC CONTENT: The shots taken by British man Tom Littlejohns in Montana, show the pack of wolves enjoying their prey until they are interrupted by a grizzly bear.

Swiss Muslim wants private Islamic school after EHCR loss

Aziz Osmanoglu, pictured, took a case to the European Court of Human Rights after Swiss authorities insisted his young daughters should participate in mixed swimming lessons.

Paedophile admits targeting 600 young girls in India

Sunil Rastogi, 38, a tailor, was arrested after CCTV of girls being abducted led police to him in the capital, New Delhi, in northern India.

Dad gets 18 years in prison for raping 14-year-old girl

James Allen, 36, from Dresden, Maine is sentenced to almost two decades in prison for raping a 14-year-old at a Comfort Inn in Delaware.

The most common passwords used in 2016

Keeper, a password management firm based in Chicago, looked at 10 million passwords that became public through data breaches last year.

China's media says Donald Trump 'speaks like a rookie'

President-elect Donald Trump 'speaks like a rookie,' China's state-run media said Monday, describing his suggested use of America's position on Taiwan as a bargaining chip as 'despicable.

Atif Aslam stops mid-song to save a girl being harassed

Pakistani singer Atif Aslam halted his concert in Karachi on Sunday to help the girl who was being harassed by a gang of boys in the front row.

Convoy ofA Lamborghinis filmed 'driving through red light'

The Lamborghinis, which cost around APS400,000 to buy in Thailand, provoked outrage from some locals who questioned if the traffic laws were only intended to be observed by apoor folka.

Florida surfer drowns in Puerto Rico amid rough seas

Police say Michael Wallace Wright was surfing in the western town of Rincon on Sunday when his leash broke and he was swept away by a current.

George Michaelas cousin blasts singeras lover

Andros Georgiou, pictured with his pop star cousin, said he had 'too many unanswered questions' over George Michael's death at his home in Oxfordshire, on Christmas Day.

'Blue Monday' 2017 is even more depressing than usual

Welsh psychologist, Dr Cliff Arnall, who is based in Brecknockshire, says celebrity deaths, Donald Trump and Brexit have made today one of the most depressing days in recent history (stock image)

Techno music helps test tube babies grow study reveals

Scientists at Altravita IVF clinic in Moscow played A State of Trance by DJ Armin van Buuren on a loop for 24 hours a day next to 758 eggs in a petri dish.

Trump revives Jared Kushner as Mid-East peace broker

President-elect Donald Trump says son-in-law Jared Kushner will be able to broker a Middle East peace plan owing to his abilities as a 'natural deal-maker.'

Air India creates 'women only' section on aeroplanes

Air India isA reservingA six seats on its planes for solo female travellers and will keep plastic handcuffs on all flights to restrain rowdy passengers. The decision has been met with mixed reactions from customers.

Could 'radical candour' help you progress at work?

Former Google executive Kim Scott says that brutal honesty in the workplace can be the key to success describing the process as radical candour.

Airbnb guest Victoria Doramus guilty of stealing Rolex

A woman who booked a Manhattan apartment on Airbnb apparently admitted to stealing the homeowner's pricey Rolex and Cartier watches while also paying for the pad with bad checks.

Semitrailer loses control and almost hits state trooper

This is the frightening moment a Kansas state trooper came just inches from death after a truck lost control on a slick road.

Many Asian American attorneys, yet few are judges, study finds

When Goodwin Liu joined the seven-member California Supreme Court in 2011, he became its fourth sitting member of Asian descent. The number is remarkable. The other state supreme courts in the U.S. combined have a handful of Asian American justices. And Asian American representation on other state...

How to make those amazing garlic-shallot butter mushrooms from Craft Los Angeles

When it comes to mushroom recipes, it doesnat get much easier than this: aA blend of mushrooms aA crimini, shiitake, oyster, trumpet royale and maitake a sautA(c)ed in a garlic-shallot butter and tossed with chopped fresh herbs. Simple, perhaps, but the flavor is rich and earthy, withA plenty of garlic...

Protesters swarm border crossing in San Ysidro over gas prices

Thousands of Tijuana residents protesting Mexicoas gasoline price hike marched through the cityas streets Sunday. Later in the day, crowds ofA demonstratorsA swarmed the cityas main port of entry A across from San Ysidro at El Chaparral, with a smaller group at the secondary port of Otay Mesa. As...

Trump aides hope to shift Inaugural week focus away from recent controversies

Trump aides hope to shift Inaugural week focus away from recent controversies Jan. 16, 2017, 8:14 a.m. This is our look at President-elect Donald Trump's transition and the outgoing Obama administration: Russian hacking of the election affected the outcome , Sen. Dianne Feinstein says In separate...

Trump lays down a marker to judge his healthcare plan

Trump aides hope to shift Inaugural week focus away from recent controversies Jan. 16, 2017, 8:14 a.m. This is our look at President-elect Donald Trump's transition and the outgoing Obama administration: Russian hacking of the election affected the outcome , Sen. Dianne Feinstein says In separate...

Antonio Brown's live stream from the locker room picks up Steelers Coach Mike Tomlin dissing the Patriots

Pittsburgh Steelers Coach Mike Tomlin warned his players not to say anything that might provide any extra motivation to the New England Patriots this week as the two teams prepare to face off in the AFC championship game. Little did Tomlin know he was doing just that as he spoke. Star receiver...

'Letters to Andy Warhol': Celebrity drives art exhibition, but in the end, is it a clunker?

"Letters to Andy Warhol," a traveling exhibition touching down in West Hollywood for just 10 days, could have been curated by an algorithm. It features only 10 worksA but is packed with crowd-pleasing features. Large, shiny object in the window? Check. Photo booth where your selfie comes out like...

What we learned from the Ducks' 2-1 overtime loss to the Blues

There were times when the Ducks looked like they had noA business getting any points out of Sundayas game. There were also times when they showed the mettle necessary to get through a tough part of their schedule against a punishing team. The dog days of the season are here, along with some observations...

Venice dwelling exhibits a bold take on modern design

Modern design features such as floor-to-ceiling windowsA blend with industrial finishes, including polished concrete floors, to create a hip living space at this compound-like dwelling in Venice. Indoor and outdoor rooms look out on a courtyard, gardens, the swimming pool and the distant mountains.A ...

Oscar Watch: Heading for the last roundup before nominations

The film academy gave its members a reprieve this year, pushing back the beginning of Oscar voting so everyone had more time to go to screenings, sift through their DVDs and deeply consider what movies and performances to nominate. Balloting ended Friday, the same week thatA the directors and producers...

Just say sA: A family of four spends a month in Guatemala trying to learn the language - but did it work?

In the shade of my thatch cabana classroom, I beamed as my children, ages 6 and 9, serenaded me. Reid, my youngerA son, shook the maracas, his older brother, Liam, beat a colorfully painted drum made from an old paint can, and their Spanish teacher strummed a ukulele. Of course, I recognized the...

Rest easy. Those perks you get from earning hotel 'status' still can be yours, despite changes in the programs

The start of a new calendar year means itas time to hit the reset button on elite-status qualification with hotel loyalty programs. That means now is the time to formulate your travel strategy to rack up the necessary hotel stays to qualify for the elite-status level you want. Perks could include...

Before: A boring parking strip. Now? A whimsical planter

Some homeowners might find the gnarled roots of a sycamore tree a difficult place to plant a garden, but not Brigette Schroeder. For some residents of Rossmoor, where Schroeder lives with her husband, Hartmut, there have been disputes over tree damage, including buckled sidewalks and plumbing problems....

Oregon's Timberline Lodge casts a relaxing spell by summoning the spirit of a simpler time

All the recent talk about the U.S. infrastructure got me thinking about the last time the federal government decided to rebuild America. Bridges, parks, schools, courthouses, theaters, hospitals and dams all across the U.S. A owe their provenance to the Great Depression-era WorksA ProgressA Administration...

Five takeaways from the Lakers' 102-97 loss to the Pistons

After two blowout losses, the Lakers faced an opponent less daunting on Sunday night. The Detroit Pistons hadnat been playing defense especially well lately, and they were in the bottom half of the league offensively. The Lakers had several opportunities late in the game, but couldnat capitalize. ...

Save money on your hotel or home rental and live a little

Weave already looked ahead to 2017. The Travel sectionas alphabetical list of places to go included Bordeaux and Yosemite. Events that got us excited: Canadaas 150th birthday party and the celebrations surrounding the 50th anniversary of San Franciscoas summer of love. And things to know included...

Dos paAses, una economAa

Desde su puestito en el que vende delicias regionales,chapulines secos con chile, jugosos gusanos blancos de la planta de maguey y chocolates hechos a mano, Eufenia HernA!ndez, de 63 aA+-os de edad, mandA3 un desafAo al presidente electo de Estados Unidos, Donald Trump. "Si este individuo viniera aquA...

Take in Diego Rivera's 'Flower Girl' painting at the Norton Simon, then step outside and reflect with real lilies

Your California Bucket List: Essential adventures and experiences in the Golden State Jan. 16, 2017, 6 a.m. (Al Seib, Brian van der Brug, Rick Loomis, Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times) Here's our growing guide to essential California adventures, easy to edgy. We'll be adding to it daily all...

Your California Bucket List: Essential adventures and experiences in the Golden State

Your California Bucket List: Essential adventures and experiences in the Golden State Jan. 16, 2017, 6 a.m. (Al Seib, Brian van der Brug, Rick Loomis, Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times) Here's our growing guide to essential California adventures, easy to edgy. We'll be adding to it daily all...

Those tunnels on California's border are back in action

Good morning. Itas Monday, Jan. 16, Martin Luther King Jr. Day,A and hereas whatas going on across California: TOP STORIES Border tunnels At least six previously discovered border tunnels have been reactivated by Mexican drug trafficking groups in recent years, exposing a recurring large-scale smuggling...

I'm a Washington lobbyist. Don't hate me

I am a Washington lobbyist. Mine is one of the most reviled professions in America. According to a Gallup poll, people rate the honesty and ethics of lobbyists lower than any occupation measured a and that includes car salespeople and telemarketers. I have to be registered with the government and...

Washington state has eight people on death row - and no plans to ever execute them

Twenty years ago, Dwayne Anthony Woods was convicted of murdering two women, sentenced to die and sent to Washingtonas death row at the state penitentiary in Walla Walla. Claiming he was innocent, he launched a series of appeals that kept him alive and denied the victimsa families the justice they...

Endangered bighorn sheep share a controversial lush life on the greens at La Quinta's desert golf courses

This is a sunbaked oasis of walled and gated neighborhoods, chic boutique hotels and verdant golf courses at the base of the rugged Santa Rosa Mountains. So officials were caught off guard by a divisive controversy that erupted in 2012 after large numbers of federally endangered PeninsularA bighorn...

Today: Obama's Legacy. A 49er Who Told Our Story.

I'm Davan Maharaj, editor-in-chief of the Los Angeles Times. Here are some story lines I don't want you to miss on Martin Luther King Jr. Day. TOP STORIES Obamaas Legacy; Andrew Jackson Weighs In! As President Obama gets ready to leave office, his approval ratings are among the highest of exiting...

President Obama, the millennial whisperer

President Obama will be seen by historians as the first president to bring millennial values to the challenges of the Oval Office. He isnat a millennial (in fact he has two millennial children), but his leadership style and beliefs reflect Americaas largest and most diverse cohort. And while much...

