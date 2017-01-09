World - Health - Sports - Science & Technology - Travel - Entertainment - Food - Books - Music - Arts - Business & Money - Fashion & Style - Movies - Weather

Secretary of State John Kerry Formally Apologizes for Past LGBT Discrimination
Date: Mon, 09 Jan 2017 18:57:36 +0000
From feedproxy.google
"On behalf of the Department, I apologize to those who were impacted by the practices of the past"

U.S. Navy Ship Fires Warning Shots at Iranian Vessels
Date: Mon, 09 Jan 2017 15:17:18 +0000
From feedproxy.google
The Iranian vessels sped toward the destroyer and failed to halt

There Was Actually a Snake on a Plane. For Real
Date: Mon, 09 Jan 2017 14:58:44 +0000
From feedproxy.google
Life imitates art yet again after a snake was found on plane in Dubai

London Commuters Face Travel Chaos During 24-Hour Subway Strike
Date: Mon, 09 Jan 2017 14:03:34 +0000
From feedproxy.google
London Underground workers are protesting against ticket-office closures and job cuts

A German Lawmaker Wants the State to Pay for Prostitutes for the Elderly
Date: Mon, 09 Jan 2017 13:20:40 +0000
From feedproxy.google
The Green Party lawmaker says she can imagine authorities "financing sexual assistance"

North Korea to Donald Trump: We Can Fire a Missile aat Any Timea
Date: Mon, 09 Jan 2017 12:52:28 +0000
From feedproxy.google
The statement comes a week after Kim Jong Un said preparations for launching an ICBM have 'reached the final stage'

These 5 Facts Explain Why Economic Reforms Are Stalling Globally
Date: Mon, 09 Jan 2017 12:19:19 +0000
From feedproxy.google
India has done all it can. China is shifting focus. Saudi Arabia is trying but failing. It adds up to a stagnant year

Iran Just Lost Its Most Influential Power-Broker. Now, Everything Could Change.
Date: Mon, 09 Jan 2017 11:20:27 +0000
From feedproxy.google
The sudden passing of former President Akbar Hashemi Rafsanjani could fundamentally redraw the political map in Iran

China Warns U.S. Officials Not to Talk to Taiwanas President
Date: Mon, 09 Jan 2017 10:04:42 +0000
From feedproxy.google
Beijing says that it will "take revenge" if the U.S. does not uphold the one-China policy

Why Franceas Marine Le Pen Is Doubling Down on Russia Support
Date: Mon, 09 Jan 2017 09:19:55 +0000
From feedproxy.google
"Siding with someone like Putin is serving a broader anti-establishment stance"

Longtime inauguration parade announcer, says he wanted to 'commit suicide'
Date: Mon, 09 Jan 2017 22:08:08 +0000
From www.dailymail.co
Charlie Brotman, the longtime presidential inauguration announcer who won't be used this year, said he was 'shocked' when he received an email informing him that the had been replaced.

Ivanka Trump braves frigid New York weather with bare legs and bright red lipstick
Date: Mon, 09 Jan 2017 22:04:50 +0000
From www.dailymail.co
The 35-year-old was photographed leaving her Park Avenue apartment in a black wool coat, a dress, and classic black pumps on Monday morning.

Lisa Marie Presley's estranged husband Michael Lockwood is demanding spousal support
Date: Mon, 09 Jan 2017 22:04:10 +0000
From www.dailymail.co
Lisa Marie Presley filed for divorce last June. In new court papers Michael Lockwood claims he reluctantly signed a post-nuptial agreement that stipulates that all property remains separate.

Court to hear Christy Mack 'rape fantasies' in trial of MMA fighter War Machine
Date: Mon, 09 Jan 2017 22:03:01 +0000
From www.dailymail.co
A Las Vegas judge has ruled that jurors will hear porn star Christy Mack discussed 'rape fantasies' with her MMA fighter ex-boyfriend War Machine, before she was allegedly attacked by him in 2014.

Racist message left for black waitress by white couple in Virginia
Date: Mon, 09 Jan 2017 21:57:36 +0000
From www.dailymail.co
A waitress who served a white couple at a New Mexican styled restaurant in Ashburn, Virginia, was left a shocking racist message in lieu of a tip for her 'great service' on Saturday morning.

Golden Globes 2017: Tom Hiddleston criticised for making speech about South Sudan
Date: Mon, 09 Jan 2017 21:57:06 +0000
From www.dailymail.co
In his remarks, Hiddletson told the audience about volunteering with the United Nations Children's Fund in South Sudan and meeting humanitarian workers who are dealing with the crisis.

Man gets into three hour standoff with police over a grilled cheese sandwich
Date: Mon, 09 Jan 2017 21:54:41 +0000
From www.dailymail.co
Daniel Brian Blackwell, 55, was charged with assault and attempted murder after he allegedly fired a shot from the basement into the kitchen floor, where his wife was making dinner, after she took the bite.

Pittsburgh Steelers coach Jerry Porter charged with assaulting a cop and doorman
Date: Mon, 09 Jan 2017 21:54:08 +0000
From www.dailymail.co
Pittsburgh Steelers coach Joey Porter has been charged with assaulting a doorman at a bar and a police officer who intervened hours after the team's win over the Miami Dolphins on Sunday.

Pope Francis encourages mothers to breastfeed 'like the Virgin Mary nursed Jesus'
Date: Mon, 09 Jan 2017 21:53:55 +0000
From www.dailymail.co
Pope Francis encouraged women attending a ceremony in the Sistine Chapel on Sunday to feel free to breastfeed their children inside the church because his service was 'a little long'.

Kremlin slams 'witchhunt' hacking allegations as it accused US of usingA 'amateurish' intelligence
Date: Mon, 09 Jan 2017 21:53:35 +0000
From www.dailymail.co
The accusations, published in last week's US intelligence report, claimed that Vladimir Putin ordered an 'influence campaign' aimed at damaging Hillary Clinton's campaign.

The white Bronco rides again! Ford confirms their bringing back the SUV popularized by the O.J. Simpson car chase
Date: Mon, 09 Jan 2017 21:52:31 +0000
From www.dailymail.co
O.J. Simpson is up for parole next year, so it seems only fitting that Ford is bringing back the Bronco.

Manhunt in Orlando after a female officer is shot dead near a Walmart as suspect is also wanted in connection with shooting death of his pregnant ex-girlfriend
Date: Mon, 09 Jan 2017 21:51:28 +0000
From www.dailymail.co
A huge manhunt is underway in Orlando for a gunman who is suspected of shooting dead a 17-year veteran police officer who was on duty near a Walmart early Monday morning.

Son-in-law Jared Kushner WILL join the Trump administration - as senior advisor to the presidentA
Date: Mon, 09 Jan 2017 21:51:19 +0000
From www.dailymail.co
Jared Kushner, Donald Trump son-in-law, will be named Senior Advisor to the President, according to NBC News, citing a transition team source.

Search for mystery snowplow driver who helped stranded mom in labor get to the hospital in the nick of timeA
Date: Mon, 09 Jan 2017 21:48:45 +0000
From www.dailymail.co
Stephanie Dawson was a week past her due date. She and her husband were driving to the hospital when their truck broke down and they had to hitch a ride on a snowplow.

Parents, save up: Cost of raising a child is more than $233K
Date: Mon, 09 Jan 2017 21:46:37 +0000
From www.dailymail.co
The Department of Agriculture says the estimated cost of raising a child from birth through age 17 is $233,610, or as much as almost $14,000 annually.

Trump dismisses bid to upend his cabinet nominations as eight get scrutinized over three days
Date: Mon, 09 Jan 2017 21:45:41 +0000
From www.dailymail.co
Senate Republicans are aiming to have a half dozen of Donald Trump's nominees confirmed as soon as he takes office on Jan. 20 and are holding hearings on eight cabinet posts this week.

Do YOU have spelling OCD? Only the most pedantic of English language perfectionists will score full marks on this tricky testA
Date: Mon, 09 Jan 2017 21:44:57 +0000
From www.dailymail.co
A new quiz from Playbuzz determines whether users have spelling OCD by asking them to select spelling of 17 commonly misspelled words.

Top Russian diplomat is found dead in his apartment in Athens weeks after ambassador was shot dead in Turkey
Date: Mon, 09 Jan 2017 21:44:53 +0000
From www.dailymail.co
Andrey Malanin, 54, was head of the consular section, and a Greek police official said Mr MalaninA was found on the floor of his bedroom by a member of the embassy's staff on Monday.

'Resting bitch face' can make you more empathetic and a better communicator
Date: Mon, 09 Jan 2017 21:41:45 +0000
From www.dailymail.co
Rene Paulson, of Texas Woman's University, said she has come to see her own Resting B*tch Face 'as much a blessing as a curse' and argued it can make women better communicators.

Golden Globes ratings shoot up 1.5million viewers as Jimmy Fallon takes over hosting duties
Date: Mon, 09 Jan 2017 21:40:34 +0000
From www.dailymail.co
The Nielsen company says Sunday's Golden Globes show enjoyed a bump in its audience over last year's.

Disturbing CCTV footage shows three men viciously attacking an 83-year-old man in the Bronx before robbing him
Date: Mon, 09 Jan 2017 21:35:21 +0000
From www.dailymail.co
The NYPD released horrifying video showing three men who viciously attacked an 83-year-old man before robbing him on a Bronx street Friday night.

'I do not wish to testify': Charleston Church shooter Dylann Roof puts up no defense against death penaltyA during his trial for killing nine black church goers
Date: Mon, 09 Jan 2017 21:34:58 +0000
From www.dailymail.co
After four days of testimony, prosecutors rested their death penalty case Monday against convicted Charleston church shooter Dylann Roof.

Obama to take 1 last flight on Air Force 1 as ex-president
Date: Mon, 09 Jan 2017 21:33:22 +0000
From www.dailymail.co
He won't be president anymore, but Barack Obama will take one last flight on the presidential plane next week before handing it over to Donald Trump. Its destination is still unknown.

Ice cold baths, more sex and giving half your food to the dog: Men and women reveal the most unusual things they've done in a bid to lose weight
Date: Mon, 09 Jan 2017 21:27:49 +0000
From www.dailymail.co
Men and women from around the world took to secret-sharing app Whisper to reveal the strangest things they've done to lose weight - and whether or not they worked.

Resort manager acts like nothing has happened when skiers are buried by an AVALANCHE as he gives TV interview and other guests frantically try to dig them free
Date: Mon, 09 Jan 2017 21:25:43 +0000
From www.dailymail.co
This is the disturbing moment a hotel manager giving a TV interview in Turkey is utterly unfazed by an avalanche crashing down behind him and burying guests.

Boy is fatally shot with a shotgun at a game bird hunting preserve in Tennessee
Date: Mon, 09 Jan 2017 21:19:48 +0000
From www.dailymail.co
An 11-year-old boy was killed by an accidental gunshot during a hunting trip inA Cedar Hill, Tennessee. Emergency services were called to Three Feathers Hunting Preserve on Sunday.A

Polar bear is forced to move out from his Danish zoo after 'divorce' from his female partnerA
Date: Mon, 09 Jan 2017 21:18:55 +0000
From www.dailymail.co
Ivan and Noel, who live at the Copenhagen Zoo, have been split up after Noel 'lost interest' in her partner. The heart-broken polar bear will be moved to Scandinavian Wildlife Park in Djursland, Denmark.

Al Sharpton calls for 'season of civil disobedience' ahead of Jeff Sessions appointment
Date: Mon, 09 Jan 2017 21:14:52 +0000
From www.dailymail.co
The Reverend said this Saturday's march in Washington DC will be the start of a 'season of civil disobedience', adding it will show politicians that the protesters have to be taken seriously.

Chinese humanoid robot turns on the charm in Shanghai
Date: Mon, 09 Jan 2017 21:13:34 +0000
From www.dailymail.co
Life-like 'robot goddess', Jia Jia, held conversations with participants at a conference in Shanghai today. Her inventor believes that the robot heralds a future of cyborg labour in China.

Motorist gets $128 ticket for leaving his car to warm up on his own driveway
Date: Mon, 09 Jan 2017 21:12:32 +0000
From www.dailymail.co
Taylor Trupiano, of Roseville, said it had been a typically freezing winter morning in Michigan whenA he popped outside to warm up his car before work.

Shocking documentary reveals how Sharks are cannibals inside their mother's womb
Date: Mon, 09 Jan 2017 21:07:34 +0000
From www.dailymail.co
Brutal scenes in BBC's 'Story of Life' shows a ruthless example of cannibalism between sharks. This is the only example of cannibalism within the womb in the whole animal kingdom.

Fixer-uppers in San Francisco now cost almost $1 MILLION on average
Date: Mon, 09 Jan 2017 21:07:07 +0000
From www.dailymail.co
Home prices have remained high in San Francisco, mainly due to shrinking offer. Pictured, this $950,000 home is made out of stucco and works out at $864 per square foot.

Jenna Bush Hager apologizes for Hidden Fences mistake at Golden Globes
Date: Mon, 09 Jan 2017 21:06:20 +0000
From www.dailymail.co
Jenna called Pharrell Williams' movie 'Hidden Fences', having clearly mixed up the name of his movie, Hidden Figures, with fellow nominee Fences while interviewing him on the red carpet on Sunday.

Barack Obama opens up about his daughters' eight years in the White House
Date: Mon, 09 Jan 2017 21:05:34 +0000
From www.dailymail.co
The president looked back at the past eight years and how they have shaped Malia (left), 15, and Sasha (right), 18. Obama and his wife were worried they'd develop an 'attitude' - but have been reassured.

Megyn Kelly flashes some leg at Golden Globes bash in Hollywood
Date: Mon, 09 Jan 2017 21:05:21 +0000
From www.dailymail.co
Megyn Kelly let loose on Sunday night in Hollywood, as she and her husband Douglas Brunt headed to an exclusive post-Golden Globes bash hosted by CAA at the Sunset Tower Hotel.

Turkish marriage guideA lays out sexist rules and violent behavior
Date: Mon, 09 Jan 2017 21:04:58 +0000
From www.dailymail.co
A book, called 'Marriage and Family Life' by Hasan AalA+-Akan, says men can beat their wives, marry multiple times and children as young as 10 can get married. It has been given out to couple in Turkey.

Pastor apologizes after posting a video shaming a morbidly obese woman
Date: Mon, 09 Jan 2017 21:03:50 +0000
From www.dailymail.co
On Saturday, pastor Lamond Rushing saw Becky Kittrell hitch her wheelchair to a Toyota Tundra and get pulled down the street. It was shared more than 11,000 times over the weekend.

Chinese bus driver caught using his FOOT to steer so he could play games on his phone
Date: Mon, 09 Jan 2017 21:03:41 +0000
From www.dailymail.co
A shocked passenger filmed the man playing on his phone while driving in China's Shantou city. The man has been detained by the police after footage was posted online.

US government sues manufacturer of memory pill for 'preying on fears of elderly people'
Date: Mon, 09 Jan 2017 21:02:27 +0000
From www.dailymail.co
Prevagen is touted on national TV commercials as a scientifically-proven supplement to boost brain proteins. But according to the FTC, there is no proof the supplement works.

'Astounding' custom Mercedes fitted with airplane parts left untouched for 40 years expected to be sold for more than $1million
Date: Mon, 09 Jan 2017 21:01:29 +0000
From www.dailymail.co
Three years after the death of Sigurd Nygren, a self-made marine engineer who rose from the depths of poverty, his stepson Wally Rogers was tasked with exploring what Nygren left behind.

Baby blunders! Parents send incredibly awkward photos of their precious children to Ellen DeGeneres for new talk show segment that highlights the tots' most hilarious snapshots
Date: Mon, 09 Jan 2017 21:00:46 +0000
From www.dailymail.co
Parents are taking advantage of their kids' hilariously awkward baby photo blunders by sending them to Ellen DeGeneres in the hopes of being included in her show's new 'Oh, Baby!' segment.

'I had so much fat, I couldn't see my belly button': Overweight woman who shed 170lbs in just 24 months shares her joy at being able to see her own navel for the first time in 25 YEARS
Date: Mon, 09 Jan 2017 20:59:00 +0000
From www.dailymail.co
Kim Carter Martinez, 41, from Oakland, California, weighed 344lbs at her heaviest and now weighs 175lbs. She lost the weight after she was told she had to lose 50lbs to have a knee replacement.

Bodybuilder with Cerebral Palsy is hailed an 'inspiration' as video goes viral
Date: Mon, 09 Jan 2017 20:58:25 +0000
From www.dailymail.co
An amazing video which shows Steve Alexy from Suffolk, Virginia performing a series of poses, is the latest of his to go viral. He says: 'I may have a disability, but I am not disabled.'

Two monster black holes are lurking in nearby galaxies
Date: Mon, 09 Jan 2017 20:57:41 +0000
From www.dailymail.co
Astronomers from Durham and Portsmouth Universities working on NASA's NuSTAR mission have found evidence of supermassive black holes at the centre of two of our galactic neighbours.

'I accept this award on behalf of psychopathic billionaires everywhere': Hugh Laurie takes a dig at Donald Trump in his Golden Globes acceptance speech
Date: Mon, 09 Jan 2017 20:57:14 +0000
From www.dailymail.co
Hugh Laurie was one of several celebrities that took hits at the President-elect Sunday night.

Grammy-winning Tejano singer convicted of molesting relative is set to be freed
Date: Mon, 09 Jan 2017 20:56:36 +0000
From www.dailymail.co
Jose 'Joe' Lopez, the former singer and co-founder of the Tejano band Grupo Mazz, has been approved for parole and will be transferred from prison to a sex offender education program,

Twitter users mercilessly tease Ryan Reynolds over Golden Globe spray tan
Date: Mon, 09 Jan 2017 20:54:44 +0000
From www.dailymail.co
The 40-year-old was left looking a bit orange next to Emma Stone on stage at the awards ceremony on Sunday.

Homeless man, 23, 'hacked another vagrant with a machete, stomped on his head then threw him into frigid river in snowball fight gone wrong'
Date: Mon, 09 Jan 2017 20:54:23 +0000
From www.dailymail.co
Brandon Thompson, 23, of West Virginia, so far has been charged with attempted murder and malicious wounding in an attack on Brandon Robinson, 19, whose body has not been found.

Revenge really IS sweet: Study finds we feel 'measurably happier' after taking action against someone who did us wrong
Date: Mon, 09 Jan 2017 20:53:29 +0000
From www.dailymail.co
Researchers from the University of Kentucky found taking action against those who harm you, even by sticking pins in a voodoo doll while chanting their name, will improve your mood.

Uber's olive branch to cities: Free travel time site will allow planners to use passenger data
Date: Mon, 09 Jan 2017 20:50:19 +0000
From www.dailymail.co
Uber is offering a helping hand to some of the same city leaders it sometimes antagonizes with the aggressive way it runs its popular ride-hailing service.

Female taxi driver carries tic tacs, cotton buds and even condoms for passengers
Date: Mon, 09 Jan 2017 20:39:00 +0000
From www.dailymail.co
One customer, who took to Reddit to post a picture of the backseat of their taxi, said that they had the best Uber driver in the world. Their driver offered them toiletries, sweets and even sanitary products.

The science of first sight: Researchers reveal how a baby's brain learns to see - A and it could restore sight for people with vision problems
Date: Mon, 09 Jan 2017 20:22:52 +0000
From www.dailymail.co
Researchers at UNC's School of Medicine have found out more about how the brains of baby mammal's develop as they refine their sense of sight.

Are these the world's hottest flight attendants?
Date: Mon, 09 Jan 2017 20:22:30 +0000
From www.dailymail.co
Staff from airlines such as Emirates and Norwegian Air have glossy Instagram profiles, jet set lifestyles and beach bodies to rival any self respecting celebrity.

Phew! Giant asteroid passed just 120,000 miles from Earth last night - and nobody saw it coming
Date: Mon, 09 Jan 2017 20:09:25 +0000
From www.dailymail.co
2017 AG13, was discovered Saturday by the University of Arizona's Catalina Sky Survey.Between 50 and 111 feet long, when it passed it was moving at 9.9 miles per second.

The AI that can tell advertisers advertisers when people are willing to try new things
Date: Mon, 09 Jan 2017 20:04:35 +0000
From www.dailymail.co
The University College London built an AI that found the more people buy a product, the more likely they keep doing so. But those who have recently switched brands are more willing to try a new one.


